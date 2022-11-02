New Bedford man convicted of 2nd degree murder in 2018 machete slaying of friend over porn

FALL RIVER — A 55-year-old New Bedford man was convicted Tuesday of second degree murder connected to the August 2018 slaying of Allan Monteiro in New Bedford, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced in a press release.

James Andrews was convicted in Fall River Superior Court after a five-day jury trial. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 22 years.

On Aug. 9, 2018, the defendant stabbed and sliced Allan Monteiro to death with a machete knife, on the third floor apartment of 345 Cottage St. according to the release. Several members of Monteiro’s family were in the apartment including his sister, daughters and granddaughter. Monteiro suffered severe stab wounds including those to his face, chest and arms and upper arm/shoulder, and hand.

Andrews had been causing a disturbance around 5 a.m. by watching pornography and listening to loud music while the other people residing in the apartment on that floor were trying to sleep, according to the release. When asked by the victim to stop, he ignored those requests and ultimately stabbed the victim to death repeatedly. Andrews then left the residence, and got rid of clothing worn during the assault, as well as the knife and phone he had in his possession, according to the release. The defendant was arrested at 1:15 p.m. on Au. 9, 2018 by New Bedford Police and state police.

The jury deliberated for one day before returning its verdict. The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney William McCauley and Assistant District Attorney Shawn Guilderson.

“I am thankful the jury held the defendant accountable for the brutal murder of his friend. Sadly the victim and his family had treated the defendant like a family member over the years and even had let him stay at the family residence because he had no place to go,” Quinn said. “The defendant was watching porn on his computer and waking everyone up due to the excessive noise. When the victim confronted him, he hacked and stabbed him to death with a machete. The defendant is a violent career criminal who needs to be kept off the street for the rest of the life.”

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: New Bedford man convicted for 2018 machete murder sentenced to life