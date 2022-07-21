New Bedford man convicted of 2nd degree murder for 2018 shooting over minor road dispute

FALL RIVER — A 39-year-old New Bedford man was convicted Thursday in Fall River Superior Court of second degree murder and illegal firearm charges in connection with the Veterans Day 2018 New Bedford shooting death of 23-year-old Reynaldo Pena, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn announced.

Alexis Silva was convicted late Thursday morning by a jury on charges of second degree murder, carrying an illegal firearm, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, and assault and battery via discharge of a firearm, according to a press release. He was sentenced by Judge Daniel O’Shea to serve life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney William McCauley and Assistant District Attorney Matthew Sylvia, who argued the defendant should serve a life prison sentence with possibility of parole after 30 years.

At about 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2018, the victim was driving on Malden Street but was blocked by the defendant’s 2012 white Lexus and another vehicle. After the victim honked his horn, the other vehicle moved and the victim drove through.

The defendant became angered by the victim honking and rapidly driving through. The defendant followed after the victim’s car, which was now parked on the side of the Malden Street near Shawmut Avenue. When the victim exited his parked vehicle, the defendant opened fire upon him.

The shots were fired from inside the Lexus. New Bedford Police found Pena lying in the street upon arrival at the scene. Pena was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital and then to Rhode Island Hospital, where he died about 3:40 a.m.

Surveillance video showed the white Lexus then traveled about four miles away to a residence on Bank Street, and the occupant got out of the car. Witnesses identified Silva as the man in the video.

Silva was on the run from law enforcement for the next four months before eventually being arrested in early March 2019.

“This was a senseless killing over a minor motor vehicle confrontation. However, it is no surprise that the defendant responded in the way he did as he has a history of committing firearm offenses and violent crimes,” District Attorney Quinn said. “I am pleased the jury held him accountable for murdering the victim and I hope the victim’s family is satisfied that justice was done in this case.”

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: New Bedford man convicted of 2nd degree murder for 2018 shooting