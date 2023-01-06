New Bedford man dies in apparent Bristol County jail suicide

DARTMOUTH — A 41-year-old New Bedford man died at the Bristol County House of Corrections in Dartmouth Thursday night. The death is being investigated as an apparent suicide by hanging, according to a press release from the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

Staff at the jail discovered the inmate while making rounds to distribute medication to inmates shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, at which point a medical emergency was initiated, prompting emergency response from various members of the facility, according to the release. Investigators observed signs of medical intervention by staff at the jail, including an AED and medical supplies.

The inmate was rushed to Saint Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he was pronounced dead at 8:09 p.m.

The inmate had entered the jail on Jan. 3 after being held on $2,500 cash bail during his arraignment that same day in New Bedford District Court on charges of trafficking cocaine, two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and two counts of conspiracy to violate the drug laws.

The death is being investigated by Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office and an autopsy is being conducted. The inmate's name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Sheriff Paul Heroux took office this week following his election over 25-year-incumbent Tom Hodgson. Suicides at the House of Corrections had been an issue during the campaign. A Cape Cod man being held for his mother's murder in the County's Ash Street Jail killed himself Oct. 2.

According to a 2018 report by the New England Center for Investigative Reporting, 16 inmates had killed themselves in the jails located in North Dartmouth and New Bedford during the preceding 12 years. The jails at the time held 13 percent of the state's county inmates, but accounted for more than 25% of county jail suicides, according to the report.

Heroux said Friday morning, “It’s heart-breaking on many levels. First, I personally and we as an organization, send our condolences to this man’s family."

He added, “My goal, our collective goal as a corrections organization, is to reduce the high rate of suicide these facilities have seen over the past decade-plus. We seem to be missing something, but are going to try to find out what that is. If we assume we’re doing everything right, we cannot possibly improve. We must assume we can do better."

Heroux added, “We’re going to do that by inviting outside experts, fresh sets of eyes, to come in and take a look at all of our policies and procedures. We’re also going to improve the culture among offenders by offering more rehabilitative and addiction services to show them there is a better way, a better life, waiting for them upon release. These initiatives, this new culture, will take time, but we will get there. Bristol County will be a safer place. Our inmates will be better equipped to be productive, prosperous members of our communities upon release. We will get there, it just takes time."

According to the Bristol County Sheriff's Office, the pre-trial inmate's cellmate alerted officers to a medical emergency Thursday night around 7 p.m. Officers and health care professionals immediately administered emergency medical care. The 41-year-old New Bedford man was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An internal investigation, which covers security operations as well as mental and physical health, is already under way by the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, according to a statement. "The cellmate and the rest of the inmates in the housing unit were evaluated by mental health professionals following the incident, and were again checked on Friday morning. The Bristol County Stress Unit, a peer support group comprised of BCSO security, civilian and medical staff, spent time with the officers and other staff who responded to the incident," according to the statement.

It also stated that Heroux returned to the facility Thursday night to observe the investigation and meet with security and medical staff.

