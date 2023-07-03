New Bedford man identified as victim of early morning homicide. Investigation ongoing.

NEW BEDFORD - Police are investigating an early morning homicide in which a 20-year-old New Bedford man was killed.

At around 12:11 a.m. today, New Bedford Police received a 911 call regarding shots fired in the area of Tallman and North Front Streets, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

According to the DA's Office, responding officers were approached by witnesses who reported hearing loud bangs that sounded like gun shots. Several officers searched the surrounding area and eventually located the victim inside his vehicle on Belleville Avenue.

Officials report the victim, identified as Lorenzo Gomes, 20, of New Bedford, appears to have attempted to drive to the hospital before losing consciousness in his vehicle. He was rushed to Saint Luke's Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The investigation into the homicide is extremely active at this time and no further information can be released, according to the DA's Office.

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the District Attorney's Office, New Bedford Police and Homicide Unit prosecutors are conducting the investigation.

