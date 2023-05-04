New Bedford man pleads guilty to receiving-possessing 1,500 child pornography files

BOSTON – A New Bedford man pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to receiving and possessing over 1,500 files of child pornography.

Robert David Austin, 42, pleaded guilty to receipt and possession of child pornography, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins' office.

U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton scheduled sentencing for Aug. 16. Austin was arrested and charged in December 2021.

Austin engaged with a number of groups on messaging applications through which child pornography is disseminated, according to the release.

Austin also possessed child pornography on two cell phones and a tablet.

Approximately 1,252 images and 450 videos depicting child pornography were located across all three of the devices.

Overall, the child pornography files depicted victims as young as infants through approximately 12 years old, with some files depicting bondage and vaginal and oral penetration of the victims, according to the release.

A New Bedford man pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to receiving and possessing over 1,500 files of child pornography.

The charge of receipt of child pornography provides for a sentence of at least five years and up to 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

The charge of possession of child pornography provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

Rollins and Michael J. Krol, acting special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Boston made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorneys J. Mackenzie Duane, Meghan C. Cleary and Suzanne Sullivan Jacobus of Rollins’ Criminal Division are prosecuting the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit https://www.justice.gov/psc.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: New Bedford man faces August sentencing on child pornography charges