New Bedford man sentenced to 3 1/2 to 5 years for fentanyl trafficking

FALL RIVER— A 26-year-old New Bedford man who sold 10 grams of fentanyl to an undercover state trooper last year while out on bail on drug charges was sentenced recently to serve three-and-a-half to five years in state prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced.

Andre Daniels pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court to indictments charging him with trafficking in fentanyl, distribution of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

On March 11, 2021, New Bedford Police executed a search warrant at the defendant’s home at 207 Court St. The defendant was the target of the warrant. Police recovered four bags of fentanyl, which were tested by the lab and weighed a total of 69.79 grams; two bags of cocaine, which were tested by the lab and weighed a total of 11.98 grams. Police also located a Smith and Wesson M&P Shield .45 caliber firearm, loaded with seven rounds of .45 caliber ammunition, as well as packaging materials, digital scales, cutting agent, diaper bags, $1,500 in cash and blenders with white powder residue.

The defendant was released on bail with GPS home confinement. While on release, the defendant, on April 23, 2021, sold a bag of fentanyl, weighing just over 10 grams, to an undercover Massachusetts State Police Trooper.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Gillian Kirsch and the state prison sentence was imposed by Judge Thomas Perrino.

“The defendant was in possession of a firearm to facilitate his trafficking in fentanyl. While out on bail, he continued to sell drugs. This sentence is necessary to protect the public,” Quinn said.

