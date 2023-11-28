Bedford man sentenced to 34 years to life for sex crimes involving children in Westchester

A Bedford man was sentenced to 34 years to life on Tuesday for repeatedly sexually assaulting two children and sending explicit photographs to another.

Westchester County DA Mimi Rocah said in a news release Tuesday that a jury found Felix Barahona Rosales, 48, guilty of second-degree predatory sexual assault against a child, first-degree dissemination of indecent material to a minor and endangering the welfare of a child on Sept. 28.

Rocah said Rosales began targeting the victims when they were five and six years old. The assaults occurred repeatedly in Mount Kisco, Ossining and Peekskill between 2005 and 2007 for one victim, and between 2013 and 2021 for the other victim.

Rocah said Rosales also sent explicit texts and photos of himself to a 13-year-old via Facebook Messenger between January and February 2018.

The Westchester County Police Department arrested Rosales on June 14, 2021 after an investigation between the Westchester County DA, the Ossining Police Department and the Peekskill Police Department.

He was also convicted in Georgia of child molestation and sexual exploitation of a minor in January 2011.

Rocah said one of the victims thanked the jury in a statement to the court for “believing me from day one. I'm proud of myself for speaking up because no child, adult, or person should ever go through the things I went through.”

She said the victim addressed Rosales, saying “You will never have that same power over me like you did when I was a little kid...I don't fear you anymore.”

Rosales received three consecutive maximum sentences in state prison for both felony convictions. If Rosales is released from prison, he will be subject to 10 years of post-release supervision and will be required to register as a sex offender.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Bedford NY man sentenced for Westchester sex crimes involving children