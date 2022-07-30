New Bedford man sentenced to 4 years for fentanyl trafficking in Fall River Superior Court

FALL RIVER — A 38-year-old New Bedford fentanyl trafficker was sentenced to serve four years in state prison earlier this week, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn has announced.

Brian Weber pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court on Monday to indictments charging him with trafficking in excess of 18 grams of fentanyl and unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, according to a press release.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Matthew Sylvia and the state prison sentence was imposed by Judge William White. Upon his release from prison, the defendant will be placed on probation for an additional two years.

“This defendant was selling fentanyl and profiting off people’s addiction. It is important to note that we moved to have him detained as a danger to the community at his arraignment based on the facts of this case and his lengthy criminal record,” Quinn said. “He has been held without bail since that date, which prevented him from the opportunity to continue to sell narcotics in and around New Bedford.”

The defendant was the target of a search warrant for his County Street home. On August 31, 2021, New Bedford police observed the defendant exiting the target address and walking along County Street, where he was ultimately stopped. The defendant was taken back to the residence, where police found just over 100 grams of fentanyl and two bags of methamphetamine, along with digital scales, cut corner bags, packaging materials, a soda hide can and $841 in cash.

The defendant has prior convictions out of Bristol, Plymouth and Cape & Islands counties, along with a conviction in Florida.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: New Bedford man sentenced for fentanyl trafficking