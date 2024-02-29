New Bedford man sentenced for rape, molestation of 5 children under 16

FALL RIVER — A 53-year-old man who raped or sexually molested five children under the age of 16 in New Bedford and Fairhaven was sentenced this week to serve 15 to 20 years in state prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced.

Andres Escribano Sanchez pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court to indictments charging him with two counts of rape of a child, use of force; two counts of rape of a child, aggravated by age difference; seven counts of indecent assault and battery on a person under the age of 14, three counts of attempted indecent assault and battery on a person under the age of 14, one count of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14 and one count of assault with intent to rape.

Defense had requested 10-year sentence

During a sentencing hearing before Judge Raffi Yessayan, Assistant District Attorney Casey Smith argued that due to the egregious and continuous nature of the sexual assaults on children, the defendant should serve 25 to 30 years in prison and an additional five years of probation. The defendant, however, requested a 10-year prison term.

Judge Yessayan eventually sentenced the defendant to serve 15 to 20 years in state prison, to be followed by 10 years of probation.

There are five juvenile victims in this case, all of whom were known by the defendant. The sexual assaults occurred between April of 2017 and April of 2020.

Defendant a 'predator' with 'demented mind'

At the time of his arrest, the defendant was residing in Puerto Rico.

In the press release, Quinn said the defendant is "a predator and has a demented mind. He needs to be kept off the street and away from young children for the rest of his life.”

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: New Bedford man sentenced for rape, molestation of 5 minors