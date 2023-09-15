New Bedford man sentenced for his role in fatal crash that killed Assonet woman

NEW BEDFORD — A 51-year-old New Bedford man will spend the next two years in prison for his role in the 2022 death of an Assonet woman.

According to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III, Christopher Noguera was convicted on Wednesday in New Bedford District Court of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation in connection to the fatal car accident that killed Joy Swartzendruber.

At around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 20, 2022, state and local police were called to an area of Route 140 north in New Bedford after receiving a 911 call about a motor vehicle versus pedestrian incident.

Noguera was driving northbound on Route 140 in his Ford F-150 when he crossed over into the breakdown lane and slammed into Swartzendruber, who was standing next to her Toyota Avalon. Dash-cam video seized from the defendant's vehicle showed that the victim was clearly standing off the roadway and her vehicle was visible to other motorists on the highway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The video also showed the defendant driving negligently during the minutes before the crash. His vehicle could be seen frequently drifting from lane to lane and into the breakdown lane in the moments before the crash.

The defendant remained on the scene after the crash and was not impaired or excessively speeding. However, the jury found he clearly was operating his motor vehicle in a negligent manner, which directly led to the fatal incident.

"The defendant's negligent operation of his pickup truck resulted in a terrible tragedy that could easily have been avoided. The victim was clearly in the breakdown lane when the defendant struck and killed her. My heart goes out to the family for their terrible loss. I hope today's verdict, and the sentence imposed by the court, provides some consolation to them," District Attorney Quinn said in a release.

Noguera was sentenced to two years in the Bristol County House of Corrections with one year to serve and the balance of the sentence was suspended for three years. The defendant also had his driver's license revoked for 15 years.

