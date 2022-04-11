Bedford man shot to death in Akron, ensuing standoff ends with one person arrested

A 19-year-old man was shot to death and a person was arrested following a standoff with police Tuesday in Akron's Sherbondy Hill neighborhood, Akron police said.

Owen Matthew Barzal, 19, of Bedford, was fatally shot in a vehicle Tuesday. The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office released his name Wednesday afternoon.

Officers found the teen with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a vehicle just after 4:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Bernice Avenue, according to a news release. Police said that Barzal's vehicle rolled to the intersection of Bernice Street and Rosamond Avenue.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the shooter or shooters were inside the car when Barzal was shot. The shooter or shooters fled the scene, and at least one person barricaded himself inside a home in the 700 block of Russell Avenue.

At about 6:45 p.m., the department's SWAT Team was called to the home on Russell Avenue. During the hours-long standoff, negotiators tried to contact the person inside, but there was no response.

Just before 10 p.m., police said, Christopher Blue left the home and was taken into custody. Police said officers searched the home and found no one else inside.

Police said Wednesday morning that Blue, 18, has been charged with felonious assault in connection with the incident, and was taken to the Summit County Jail.

Lt. Michael Miller said police are still investigating what led up to the incident and whether other people were involved.

He said this is the 43rd homicide in Akron this year.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip; call the Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS; or text TIPSCO with tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: 19-year-old from Bedford shot to death in Akron, one person arrested