New Bedford man turned away from after-hours club in Providence facing gun charges

PROVIDENCE — A patrolman’s investigation of activity at an after-hours club led to the arrest early Saturday morning of a New Bedford man, who is being charged with three counts of possession of a firearm without a license, said police.

Mark Verdejo, 26, was arrested and three handguns were seized after Patrolman Mathew Sandorse stopped the car Verdejo was driving at about 3 a.m., according to Police Cmdr. Thomas Verdi.

Sandorse was monitoring activity at an after-hours club at 221 Burnside Ave. when he saw a man, later identified as Verdejo, get turned away at the door.

The man appeared to be carrying something heavy in the front pocket of his sweatshirt, Sandorse said in his report. The club has been associated with “numerous recent firearms-related incidents and arrests.”

Sandorse watched the man get into a car with three other men and drive off.

“Due to the previous actions of the driver, and the known establishment he was coming out of, I conducted a traffic stop for investigation” at Thurbers Avenue and Eddy Street, Sandorse reported.

A search of the car uncovered a .40-caliber Glock handgun with eight rounds in the magazine and one round in the chamber; a second Glock .40-caliber pistol with six rounds in the magazine and one round in the chamber; and a Canik 9-mm pistol with 10 rounds in the magazine.

Verdejo appeared before the bail commissioner Saturday and posted $2,500 cash bail and was released pending arraignment in District Court.

The three other men in the car were not charged, police said.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence police: Mark Verdejo of New Bedford, MA faces gun charges