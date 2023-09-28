Bedford has a new mayor. Here’s who the City Council appointed to the top spot

Bedford Mayor Pro Tem Dan Cogan has been appointed to fill the vacancy of mayor following a vote Tuesday by the City Council.

He replaces Michael Boyter, who resigned Sept. 13, and will fill the vacancy until the election in May. He has been on the council since 2018.

“I couldn’t be more honored and grateful to pick up the mantle of mayor here in Bedford,” he said, according to a news release from the city. “The progress we’ve made in our city over the last three years is truly remarkable, and I’m eager to keep that momentum going, working together with the City Council and our fantastic residents to make Bedford an even better place to call home. Bedford is a special place to me and my family, and I’m committed to ensuring its continued financial stability and prosperity.”

Cogan teaches sixth-grade science and world cultures at South Euless Elementary. He is the council liaison on the Library Advisory Board and president of the Street Improvement Economic Corporation for the city of Bedford.

He will be sworn in during the Oct. 10 meeting, when the council will consider appointing a mayor pro tem and filling Cogan’s vacated Place 2 council seat.