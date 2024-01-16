New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell wants to hit irresponsible landlords harder in the wallet

NEW BEDFORD – Mayor Jon Mitchell wants to step up the fine schedule for irresponsible absentee landlords so they'll be hit harder in the wallet.

But if they're making a genuine effort, and don't rack up any violations in a year's time, their violation total will go back to zero, allowing them to start with a clean slate.

Mitchell has submitted his proposal to the City Council, making good on a pledge he made during his inaugural address.

Mitchell stated the fine schedule amendments “would encourage more responsible management of residential property, strengthen neighborhoods, and conserve the city’s enforcement resources” in his filing to the City Council.

Mitchell said during his inaugural address he would be proposing to the City Council that irresponsible absentee landlords be subjected to fines commensurate to the costs they impose on their neighbors, and for the blight and disorder they cause.

Mitchell stated the current fine schedules require 25 separate violations before city inspectors can issue the maximum ticket of $300.

Penalties start with a warning. Mitchell stated the escalating fines begin at $25 and only reach the maximum of $300 allowed under state law after the 25 violations.

That's too gradual and has impeded the city’s enforcement efforts, he stated.

Proposal: $300 penalty reached after 7 violations

Mitchell's proposal would change the fine structure to reach the maximum $300 penalty after seven violations, starting with a warning and increasing in $50 increments for each violation to reach $300.

He stated that over the last five years, more than 585 properties have had more than 10 violations. Of those properties, 177 had between 20-49 violations, 49 had 50-99 violations, and 12 had more than 100 violations.

He stated these landlords were responsible for a disproportionate amount of violations citywide.

"Out of the city's approximately 44,000 housing units, they account for nearly 42% of the fines issued. With rare exception, they are absentee landlords," he said, adding that almost all of them are incorporated.

They're also a drain on city resources by monopolizing inspectors' time.

"The city’s current fine schedule has proven inadequate to curb the irresponsible management practices of some landlords,” Mitchell stated.

“Some of them have violated the trash ordinance so often that it is evident that they are simply ignoring their fine tickets," he stated.

“I believe any landlord who fails to address a chronic problem after a handful of fines simply lacks the will to do it, and must be forced into compliance by the threat of higher fines.”

Council President Carney welcomes discussion

City Council President Naomi R.A. Carney shared the mayor’s sentiment that the number of fines to reach the maximum should be reduced, according to a press release.

“I agree that we need to look at the Code of Ordinance and reduce the 25 violations number before reaching maximum,” she said. “I look forward to the discussion.”

Mitchell also proposed a reset for landlords who actively seek to improve the conditions of their property. Under the filed amendment, the violation tally would reset to zero for any property that goes an entire year without a new violation.

“If a property owner is making genuine improvements, that landlord should have the opportunity to start over,” he stated. “I believe this would create a compelling incentive for a landlord to improve their management practices.”

He added the amendments offer "both a stick and carrot that will lead to better housing conditions, and stronger neighborhoods."

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell wants to raise fines for bad landlords