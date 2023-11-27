New Bedford officials have high hopes for a new South End school. Read more.

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford Public Schools is a crucial step closer to having a new South End elementary school to replace two existing ones sometime in 2026.

On Tuesday, City Council approved the city to move forward in purchasing the former site of a Goodyear plant, and to engage in necessary borrowing, to make a new 124,158-square foot school a reality. If all pans out, the school will replace the current James B. Congdon and John B. DeValles elementary schools, built in 1907 and 1911, respectively.

The council's approved appropriation for taking city ownership of the Goodyear site at 651 Orchard St. by eminent domain was $3,657,943. According to a presentation to the School Committee last week, the total project budget is estimated at $119,689,799.

Taking into account a maximum Massachusetts School Building Authority grant of $71,212,460, as well as costs considered ineligible for MSBA assistance, the project's total expense to the city is estimated to come in at $4,477,339, according to a presentation by T2 Architecture and owner's project management firm P-Three, Inc.

Both firms were involved in the city's last school building project, the Irwin M. Jacobs School.

According to T2 associate architect Tim Brennan, funding for the project is expected to be arranged in January-February 2024, with construction bidding to start in early 2025. The school is expected to open during the fourth quarter of 2026.

What will the school look like?

Brennan said architects had come up with "20 or so" renderings before arriving at the design presented last week.

"It's the intention of the design to provide a budget-conscious, contextually appropriate 21st Century learning environment for the students and staff who have been occupying buildings that are over 100 years old," Brennan told the School Committee at their Nov. 13 meeting, noting the former Goodyear site "provides the best opportunity to meet all of the project's needs."

The building's main entrance would face Bolton Street to the west, with an off-street bus loop and visitor parking adjacent to the doors, architectural renderings showed. The design features a mix of sloping and flat roof sections, Brennan said, and the exterior color palette would fit in visually with the school's "contextual neighbors," Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and the existing DeValles school.

New Bedford Public Schools is looking to replace the existing James B. Congdon and John B. DeValles elementary schools in the city's South End with one new building. If all goes smoothly, the district looks to open the school sometime in 2026.

"The idea is to use brick in various sizes and patterns, and accent that with metal and other high-performance facade materials," Brennan said.

Designers worked with the uneven elevation of the site to make the building three floors total, Brennan said, with a portion of the building kept to two levels.

Around the outside of the school, Brennan said there will be room for soccer fields, basketball courts, and outdoor learning space that can incorporate things like "sensory paths."

School design zeroes in on energy efficiency

One special thing about the new school, Brennan said, was that its systems will use zero fossil fuels.

"It's going to use less energy than the existing DeValles school and it's going to be four times the size," Brennan said, noting the incorporation of geothermal well systems that utilize heat within the ground to work. Other than that, system components will run on electricity, he said.

'The perfect building'

According to P-Three Inc.'s Dan Pallotta, owner's project manager, there's a lot to be said for a school design that has no square footage considered ineligible by MSBA for grant coverage.

"I've been doing MSBA a long time and this is the first time I've had zero [ineligible space]," Pallotta told the School Committee. "Usually there's ... some little component that they won't have as eligible but the design team here designed literally the perfect building."

According to T2 associate architect Tim Brennan, construction bidding on a new New Bedford elementary school in the South End is expected to start in early 2025.

Mayor Jon Mitchell, ex-officio School Committee chair, noted that an industry publication focused on school building design once gave prestigious recognition to the designers of the Jacobs School.

"The leading periodical for school designers named it the No. 1 new elementary school in the United States," he said. "It was a big deal and it just speaks to the ... caliber of T2 as a design firm."

Project makes financial sense for New Bedford, officials say

When it comes to the estimated project cost to the city, Pallotta said it could have been about $20 million higher if not for the timing of a recent shift in MSBA's methodology. According to Pallotta, MSBA has said it would cover a cost of $550 per square foot for New Bedford, compared to the prior rate of $393 per square foot only the week before.

However, whether or not MSBA will approve this funding won't be known for certain until December when its board votes on which project submissions to accept.

"Now that we've got higher interest rates to contend with, it's not cheap, but we've got to do it," Mitchell said.

"The numbers are always frightening but the fact is we're replacing two schools with one," said School Committee member Bruce Oliveira. Pondering what the cost of two new schools would be, Oliveira said, "I don't even want to guess but we wouldn't be able to hit that number."

Quick facts: According to the latest available data from the Mass. Department of Education, DeValles Elementary School's student enrollment was 304 for the 2022-2023 school year. Enrollment at Congdon Elementary School was 326.

