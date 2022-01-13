Bedford police and ATF investigation of Cosner's burglary leads to five arrests

Crime scene tape

BEDFORD — Following a joint investigation between the Bedford Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Columbus Field Division, five individuals are now in custody related to the burglary and theft of firearms from Bedford's Cosner’s Gun and Knife Shop, the Bedford Police Department announced Thursday morning.

The individuals involved in the burglary were identified as Calvin Levi Johnson, 19, of Bedford, and two juvenile males, 15, also from Bedford, according to the department's official statement.

Johnson is being held on preliminary charges including burglary and theft of a firearm.

Ian Canfield, 19, of Bedford, was arrested in connection with the burglary and held on preliminary charges including assisting a criminal. One juvenile male, 16, of Bedford, was also arrested for possession of the stolen firearms.

Bedford police responded to firearm burglary

Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, BPD officers responded to Cosner’s store on Industrial Park Drive in response to an alarm alert.

Upon arrival, police were greeted with damage to the front door and a display case inside that was smashed with around 20 guns missing.

During the investigation, detectives received several tips with possible suspects, police said.

ATF investigation

While exploring tips alongside agents from the ATF, information was obtained that identified the three individuals seen in the store's security footage of the break-in.

Search warrants were obtained for several residences within Bedford, which were executed by the Bedford Police Department SWAT Team. Individuals within the homes were detained and questioned in reference to the burglary.

Upon searching the residences, police say multiple firearms were located that were determined to have been stolen from Cosner’s.

"The Bedford Police Department and ATF’s Columbus Field Division, with the generous assistance of the Indiana State Police and Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office, have recovered a majority of the stolen firearms so far," the department wrote in their statement.

