Bedford Police Department investigating shooting at Hauck House Apartments

Bedford Police Department badge

BEDFORD — Officers with the Bedford Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred in the city earlier this afternoon at the Hauck House Apartments, located at 1305 K St.

The City of Bedford posted an update on their Facebook page following the incident, stating their was no threat to the public at that time.

"Bedford Police Department is currently investigating the shooting incident in the parking lot area of the Housing Authority of Bedford Hauck House Apartments; however, there is no threat to the public at this time," the post read.

BPD have not yet released details related to the shooting, including the names of those involved or any potential injures.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

Noah Dalton is a reporter in Bedford, IN. He can be reached at ndalton@tmnews.com

This article originally appeared on The Times-Mail: Bedford Police Department investigating K Street shooting