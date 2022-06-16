Bedford police investigating theft at Kay Jewelers, $14,000 worth of jewelry stolen

BEDFORD — Police are investigating a theft that occurred at Kay Jewelers Tuesday, when two necklaces were stolen from the retailer.

Officers from the Bedford Police Department responded to the report of theft at the store in Williams Crossing at around 2:20 p.m.

According to BPD Chief Terry Moore, the investigation is ongoing, but it is currently being treated as a theft instead and not a robbery, based on information received by officers at the scene.

Local: As Southern Indiana explores new way of financing major highway, residents are wary.

There was no damage done to the building or any of the property inside during the theft, the chief told Times-Mail.

The estimated value of the stolen necklaces is $14,000, Moore said.

More details will be released by the department as their investigation into the incident progresses.

Noah Dalton is a reporter in Bedford, IN. He can be reached at ndalton@tmnews.com

This article originally appeared on The Times-Mail: Bedford police investigating theft at Kay Jewelers