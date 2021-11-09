Stock police lights array

BEDFORD — Steven A. Roll, 36 of Bedford, was arrested Thursday evening after his nervous behavior during a traffic stop led police to search the vehicle he was in, where they discovered nearly a quarter-pound of methamphetamine hidden, along with other items consistent with selling the drug, police said.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Bedford officer Clint Swanson was patrolling near the area of 22nd and F Street in Bedford when he observed Roll briefly driving on the wrong side of the road into the direction of another vehicle, before jerking the car back into the correct lane.

Swanson pulled Roll over after seeing this and noticed him breathing heavily and shaking during his initial interaction with him afterwards, Swanson noted.

After Roll denied being in possession of anything illegal, Swanson requested Bedford officer Faheem Bade assist at the scene with his K9 partner, Zazu.

Zazu conducted an open-air sniff around the vehicle, where he alerted officers to the scent of illegal drugs inside, prompting them to begin searching the vehicle.

During the search, Roll admitted to police there was methamphetamine in the car on the floorboard. Police eventually recovered multiple bags containing methamphetamine, one of which was inside of a Hamburger Helper box, a scale, as well as small baggies and a scale, consistently used to deal the drug.

In total, officers recovered just over 94 grams of methamphetamine.

Roll was then arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail.

He faces preliminary charges of dealing methamphetamine, a level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 3 felony, as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Noah Dalton is a reporter in Bedford, IN. He can be reached at ndalton@tmnews.com

This article originally appeared on The Times-Mail: Bedford police find meth during traffic stop, arrest man for dealing