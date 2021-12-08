Bedford police find ‘no threat’ after lockdown, report of gun at Harwood Junior High

Bedford police locked down Harwood Junior High School on Tuesday after receiving a 911 call reporting a person inside the school with a gun.

Police have determined there is no safety threat at the school, the department said in an update on social media about 6 p.m.

Police received the 911 call about 4 p.m., and said the junior high school was immediately placed into lockdown.

“Officers worked to clear the school and safely escort students out of the building,” police said in a tweet.

Police said students could be picked up in the northwest parking lot.

Officers were still on the scene about 6 p.m. “Thank you for your patience during this incident so officers could safely investigate the situation,” police said.

Harwood Junior High is in the Hurst Euless Bedford school district.