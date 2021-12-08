Bedford police find ‘no threat’ after lockdown, report of gun at Harwood Junior High

·1 min read

Bedford police locked down Harwood Junior High School on Tuesday after receiving a 911 call reporting a person inside the school with a gun.

Police have determined there is no safety threat at the school, the department said in an update on social media about 6 p.m.

Police received the 911 call about 4 p.m., and said the junior high school was immediately placed into lockdown.

“Officers worked to clear the school and safely escort students out of the building,” police said in a tweet.

Police said students could be picked up in the northwest parking lot.

Officers were still on the scene about 6 p.m. “Thank you for your patience during this incident so officers could safely investigate the situation,” police said.

Harwood Junior High is in the Hurst Euless Bedford school district.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories