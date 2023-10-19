New Bedford police say a North End shooting resulted in an arrest, victim hospitalized

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford police responded to two separate shooting incidents late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, with one victim reported in critical condition.

In the first incident, patrol units responded to a ShotSpotter activation around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Cedar and Parker streets in the city's West End.

Upon investigation, officers recovered shell casings and found a nearby vehicle and residence had been "damaged," according to a press release from New Bedford Police Department. Detectives later arrived to investigate, the press release reads.

North End shooting ends with hospitalization, arrest

Less than four hours later, around 2 a.m., officers responded to a North End residence in response to an adult male gunshot victim, resulting in the arrest of an adult female.

"Officers learned that the shooting was likely the result of a domestic disturbance," NBPD's press release reads. "A lawfully owned firearm was located and seized. The victim remains in critical condition at this time."

Information can be shared anonymously with NBPD via their website at newbedfordpd.com, or by phone at 508-99-CRIME (508-993-7463).

