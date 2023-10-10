New Bedford police officer OK after being dragged by stolen vehicle, suspect sought

NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford police officer was dragged an estimated 90 feet by a stolen motor vehicle Friday afternoon after he made a traffic stop in the city's south end.

Police said Officer James Marinelli was not seriously hurt, and was treated for minor injuries.

Police said Marinelli spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen while traveling on Route 18 South on Friday, Oct. 6, at around 1:30 p.m.

He conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle near the Conway Street intersection.

He approached the driver who was later identified as Mrs. Kendra Blackler, 38. Her husband, Todd Blackler, 50, was seated beside her.

Kendra exited the vehicle to speak with Officer Marinelli on the sidewalk when he suddenly observed Todd moving into the driver’s seat, police said.

Officer Marinelli quickly returned to the driver’s side door to secure him. A brief struggle ensued during which Todd shifted into drive and accelerated forward, causing Officer. Marinelli to be dragged alongside the vehicle for an estimated 90 feet.

The vehicle then successfully fled the scene. It was later discovered, abandoned in a nearby south-end neighborhood.

Fortunately, Officer Marinelli received only minor injuries for which he was treated shortly thereafter.

Kendra had tried to flee the scene on foot but was taken into custody a short distance away from the scene of the stop. She is charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and failing to stop for police.

Todd was found to have active warrants for his arrest. He remained at large as of Tuesday morning.

If you have any information concerning the location of Todd Blackler, anonymous information can be provided at 508-99-CRIME or the NBPD website, www.newbedfordpd.com.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: New Bedford police officer OK after dragged by stolen vehicle