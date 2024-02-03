Bedford Police reports fake calls impersonating department targeting community members

BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR)– The Bedford Police Department has warned the public about phone calls impersonating members of the police department targeting the community.

According to BPD, these calls are using a deceptive tactic changing caller IDs to make it look as though the police department phone number is calling.

The police department says officers will never call asking for money or give ultimatums, warning about calls with instructions asking to pay through gift cards or wire transfers. Do not share any personal or financial information with unknown callers and always make sure to verify the legitimacy of any claims by contacting law enforcement directly.

