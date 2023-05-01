New Bedford police have responded to a shooting in the South End. Here's what we know.

NEW BEDFORD — City police say around noon on Monday, May 1, officers responded to the area of Division Street and Acushnet Avenue in the South End for reports of shots fired.

According to New Bedford Police Lt. Scott Carola, as police were investigating the scene, a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound or wounds made his way to St. Luke's Hospital where he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Carola said the number of shots fired could not be confirmed at the time. As of around 1:20 p.m., he said detectives were still on scene investigating.

