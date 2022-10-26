New Bedford police seize historic $1.3 million in illicit drug money

NEW BEDFORD – Detectives assigned to the “Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau” have seized nearly $1.3 million from two drug traffickers.

On Oct. 21, detectives concluded an investigation spanning nearly several months into a drug distribution operation being conducted by Amado Delgado Mendez, 30. and Vinicio Marrero Arias, 38, both of 197 Cottage St.

Search warrants were executed at their Cottage Street address, 50 New Plainville Road, as well as several storage containers and vehicles, all used to store and transport the illicit drugs throughout the area, according to a press release.

As a result of the investigation, 830 grams of fentanyl and 28 grams of cocaine were discovered, along with digital scales, cutting agents, a hydraulic press, a vacuum sealer, and various other packaging materials.

Also seized, was $1,295,274 in U.S. currency, which is the largest seizure of illicit money associated with narcotics in the department’s history.

Arias was taken into custody and charged with trafficking in excess of 200 grams of fentanyl, as well as trafficking in excess of 18 grams of cocaine.

Amado Delgado Mendez remains at large, and currently has an active warrant for his arrest stemming from this investigation.

The lead investigator in this case, was Detective Lavar Gilbert. “Detective Gilbert has a tireless commitment to his work in the narcotics unit. This historic seizure and takedown of an illicit fentanyl distribution organization is the latest example. We are proud of his work and the positive effect this case will have on the community,” said OCIB Commander, Lt. Justin Kagan.

Chief Paul Oliveira said, “A seizure of this magnitude can only be achieved through meticulous investigative skills and commitment, which Detective Gilbert continually demonstrates. New Bedford police officers are relentless in their pursuit of individuals who poison the community for profit. Today, we celebrate the fruits of this labor. Tonight, they will be back out on the streets, looking for the next target. I’m immensely proud of the work being performed by them.”

New Bedford police officers remain steadfast in their efforts against the scourge of the opiate epidemic which has taken so many lives here in the city and abroad. If you have any information on criminal activity in your neighborhood, the New Bedford Police Dept. wants to hear from you. You can leave an anonymous tip on our voicemail at 508-991-6300 Ext. 1. You can also leave a tip at the website, www.newbedfordpd.com

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: New Bedford police seize historic $1.3 million in illicit drug money