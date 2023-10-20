New Bedford police suspect a shooting victim treated in Fall River was shot in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford police say they suspect a shooting victim that turned up at a Fall River hospital shortly after officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in New Bedford's West End on Wednesday may have been the victim in that shooting.

"There was a shooting victim that presented at a Fall River hospital very shortly after this shooting incident," said New Bedford Police Lt. Scott Carola, public information officer for NBPD, in reference to ShotSpotter response around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Cedar and Parker streets.

"We suspect that he was injured here in New Bedford, however, he is not cooperating with the investigation and we cannot say for certain, at this time, that he was."

Upon investigating the ShotSpotter activation Wednesday night, officers had recovered shell casings on scene, and observed a damaged home and vehicle nearby, Carola had reported Thursday. When asked on Friday if the victim's wounds or any lodged bullets were potential matches to any evidence recovered at the scene, Carola said he did not have that information.

Carola did not specify which hospital in Fall River the shooting victim arrived at Wednesday.

