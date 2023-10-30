New Bedford police union votes no confidence in chief, 121-12. Chief has mayor's support.

NEW BEDFORD — A police union vote of no confidence in Chief Paul Oliveira Friday to which 135 members responded had 121 members voting no confidence.

The results were posted on the union's Facebook page Monday.

According to the post, 12 members did not support the vote of no confidence. One ballot was blank and one ballot had both choices selected.

The union also posted the following, "We do not celebrate the results of this vote, nor do we celebrate the vote itself. The results, however stark, unfortunately represent the feelings of a clear majority of our membership and are indicative of serious problems with the appointed leader of the New Bedford Police Dept. This is not the first time those feelings have been expressed. There have been multiple surveys regarding the leadership of Chief Oliveira which were conducted for our members which have had similar negative results. The surveys focused on communication, trust, transparency, morale, as well as one of the lowest scoring questions; whether the New Bedford Police Dept. is headed in a positive direction.

"The negative impact of a leader who has lost the trust of their officers has consequences which echo throughout the agency. This vote is an expression of the immense stress, frustration, and dissatisfaction that the officers of the NBPD have with Chief Oliveira's leadership."

Mayor Jon Mitchell said Chief Oliveira has his full support

Mayor Jon Mitchell said the union orchestrated the no confidence vote in a tired tactic after a significant pay raise.

Mitchell said Chief Oliveira had his full support.

Mitchell's full statement was, “It’s the same ol’, same ol’ from the union leadership. They orchestrate a no-confidence vote — this time on the heels of a significant pay raise — and they will no doubt accuse anyone who questions their motives as being 'anti-police.' This vote marks at least the third 'no confidence' vote by the union of a police chief in recent memory, with previous 'no confidence' votes against Chief Moniz in 2004, and more recently, Chief Cordeiro in 2019. Suffice it to say, it’s a worn-out tactic to gain advantage at the bargaining table — which ultimately does not advance the union membership’s interests. Chief Oliveira has been highly effective in leading the department and has my full support.”

Asked for comment, Chief Oliveira responded through the department spokesman that he was first going to meet with the union leadership and have a discussion about how things can improve going forward.

Union head Lt. Evan Bielski did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Police union contract OK'd in July

The city and New Bedford Police Union reached a contract agreement in July that included a $3,000 retention payment for officers who remained employed with the city 30 days after the City Council funded the contract.

The retroactive agreement runs from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2024. The union includes superior officers and rank and file.

The contract included the following new provisions:

The residency requirement for new officers would be reduced from 10 years to four years, and the city is authorized to waive the requirement if the department’s staffing needs demand it.

2% cost of living adjustment in each year of the contract.

2% added to the base pay for the officer’s certification by the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, effective Jan. 1, 2024, and again on June 30, 2024.

Effective on July 1, 2022: Step 1 on the pay scale is eliminated.

Effective on July 1, 2023: Step 2 on the pay scale is eliminated and a new step, Step 6, is created at 2% above Step 5.

For officers with 15-plus years of service in the New Bedford Police Dept., a new 15-year step is created at 4% above Step 5.

Step 5A becomes the 25-year step at 6% above Step 5 for officers with 25-plus years of service. Rank differential is increased to 18%.

Education incentive payments are increased, and additional degrees are added to the list of qualifying degrees.

Vacation time added for officers with 15-20 years of service.

Added pay for officers who work on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

