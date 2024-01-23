New Bedford screen-printing business expands to new site. Here's what you'll find there.

Kathryn Gallerani, The Standard-Times
·3 min read

NEW BEDFORD — Local artisans from the fishing community display their nautical designs out front while Carlos Chamorro works out back to help his customers build the brand designs that will set them apart.

It was a friend who is a fisherman who helped Ocean Drive Screenprinting co-owners Chamorro and Laurie Botelho find their new home at 113 MacArthur Drive. 

Chamorro said the move four months ago has proven to be the right location for the expansion of their screen-printing business. They started the business working out of a warehouse, and most recently the Kilburn Mill.

Carlos Chamorro, co-owner, checks the custom embroidery orders being prepared for individuals and businesses through the country at the recently opened Ocean Drive Screenprinting on MacArthur Drive in New Bedford.
Carlos Chamorro, co-owner, checks the custom embroidery orders being prepared for individuals and businesses through the country at the recently opened Ocean Drive Screenprinting on MacArthur Drive in New Bedford.

Chamorro and Botelho have been in the screen-printing business together for about 10 years. Botelho also owns Lat41 Outfitters downtown and prior to that, The Landing.

The inspiration behind the shop

Chamorro said Botelho had the innovative idea of offering fishermen the opportunity to have their logos printed on the scallop bags they use for the harvesting of scallops to mark where their product comes from, and the business took off from there.

After having issues with other screen printers, including problems getting their product on time and trying to change colors, they decided to invest in themselves.

Gil Botelho dries the screen printed scallop bags he is making at the recently opened Ocean Drive Screenprinting on MacArthur Drive in New Bedford.
Gil Botelho dries the screen printed scallop bags he is making at the recently opened Ocean Drive Screenprinting on MacArthur Drive in New Bedford.

“We started printing on scallop bags and then we started printing our own T-shirts and it seems like people liked it and they started asking us if we would print their designs,” he said.

They had started with one small machine, a Cricut machine, and from there moved on to a four-head manual press and then a six-head manual press and kept adding new equipment, including embroidery machines. Ultimately, they learned that the work done by the screen printer is more long-lasting.

Carlos Chamorro, co-owner, hangs one of the recently custom printed shirts at the recently opened Ocean Drive Screenprinting on MacArthur Drive in New Bedford.
Carlos Chamorro, co-owner, hangs one of the recently custom printed shirts at the recently opened Ocean Drive Screenprinting on MacArthur Drive in New Bedford.

Based on the response they received and the number of requests to print other people’s designs, they took the business in a new direction, Chamorro said.

“We help other people create their brands, too,” he said. “They come in with an idea, and we take that idea all the way to the finish line.”

Carlos Chamorro, co-owner, rotates the screen printing machine at the recently opened Ocean Drive Screenprinting on MacArthur Drive in New Bedford.
Carlos Chamorro, co-owner, rotates the screen printing machine at the recently opened Ocean Drive Screenprinting on MacArthur Drive in New Bedford.

They do all kinds of custom work, screen-printing everything from hoodies to souvenirs, and print their own T-shirt designs under the brands Scallop Life and Nauti Seas.

He said it takes about two weeks to complete one order.

Their ties to the fishing community

Chamorro said they are very close to the local fishermen and enjoy seeing the nautical-themed creations they bring into the shop to be sold on commission.

Fishermen who collect driftwood from the beach and create different designs, another who made bookends using a piston from a boat and a lamp using a turbo from a tour boat, and another who collects scallop shells and varnishes are among the artisans who contribute to the shop.

A lamp made using a used fishing boat engine turbo is one of the many interesting items for sale at the recently opened Ocean Drive Screenprinting on MacArthur Drive in New Bedford.
A lamp made using a used fishing boat engine turbo is one of the many interesting items for sale at the recently opened Ocean Drive Screenprinting on MacArthur Drive in New Bedford.

There are also a variety of photographs, homemade mermaid cards, stained glass and other representations of life out on the water.

Chamorro said it's a difficult time for fishermen with regulations that are affecting their livelihoods, and they are happy to help showcase their work.

Building relationships with customers

They have started reaching out to different trades and expanding to different industries, but their core customers come from the fishing community.

Chamorro said they make the process simple for their customers by charging one price rather than charging piecemeal for the set-up, the design and the screens.

Carlos Chamorro, owner, prepares an embroidery project he is working on at the recently opened Ocean Drive Screenprinting on MacArthur Drive in New Bedford.
Carlos Chamorro, owner, prepares an embroidery project he is working on at the recently opened Ocean Drive Screenprinting on MacArthur Drive in New Bedford.

“We’re trying to build a relationship rather than just getting one order,” he said. “For us, that is more important.”

Ocean Drive Screenprinting accepts orders online also sells its products at the New Bedford Ship Supply Company and stores in Gloucester and Maine.

Ocean Drive Screenprinting can be reached by calling 508-642-9211.

Standard-Times staff writer Kathryn Gallerani can be reached at kgallerani@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @kgallreporter. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Standard-Times today.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Ocean Drive Screenprinting helps customers build their brands

Recommended Stories

  • Blueshift, a marketing automation startup, raises $40M in debt

    Blueshift, a San Francisco-based startup that taps AI to help brands automate and personalize engagement across different marketing channels, has secured $40 million in debt financing from Runway Growth Capital. Co-founder and CEO Vijay Chittoor said that the loan will be used to refinance Blueshift's existing debt as well as expand sales and marketing and general operations. "With the explosion in customer data -- first-party data -- across a number of channels, manual approaches to marketing are no longer feasible," Chittoor told TechCrunch in an email interview.

  • Pininfarina launches Classiche certification program for vintage cars

    Pininfarina is launching a certification program for classic cars. It aims to provide enthusiasts with production-related data, such as the original color.

  • ModernFi secures $18.7M to help banks grow their deposit base

    A lot has happened in banking over the past year, including the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, and that’s enabled companies like ModernFi to step in and provide other solutions. The company provides community and regional banks with end-to-end deposit management capabilities, including a deposit network so bank customers can grow, retain and manage their deposit base by sourcing deposits, sweeping funds and providing additional security to depositors. In fact, ModernFi, founded in 2022 by Paolo Bertolotti and Adam DeVita, raised $4.5 million in a seed round a month prior to the SVB news.

  • Docker's Build Cloud lets developers build their containers in the cloud

    At last year's DockerCon, Docker launched its Docker Build remote build service and today it is taking this a step further with the launch of Docker Build Cloud, a fully managed service that, you guessed it, allows development teams to offload their image builds to the cloud. "Every week, millions of developers run 'docker build [x]," Giri Sreenivas, Docker's chief product officer, told me, referring to the standard command developers use to kick off their Docker builds.

  • Netflix, in a multi-billion dollar deal, will host WWE's Raw starting next year

    The 10-year deal marks Netflix's first big venture into the world of live sports entertainment

  • 'De-Googled' smartphone company Murena launches own-brand mobile network

    Murena, a French startup that sells "de-Googled" smartphones replete with its own flavor of Android, is launching an own-brand mobile network as it throws its hat into the fast-growing mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) ring. Murena Mobile, as the new service is called, is built atop T-Mobile and is available to U.S. customers only. Available plans range from 4GB data at $35/month through to unlimited data which costs $65, with unlimited calls and texts available across the board.

  • Albedo closes $35M at boosted valuation to build satellites that orbit very, very close to Earth

    Satellite startup Albedo aims to provide commercial orbital imagery so detailed that the military kept its own version under wraps — until it was leaked a few years ago by Donald Trump. In 2019, then-President Trump tweeted a detailed image of a heavily damaged Iranian launch pad captured by a classified military satellite. The image, which was declassified in 2022, revealed what many in the commercial Earth observation industry suspected: that U.S. defense had the ability to capture images at a staggeringly sharp 10-centimeter resolution.

  • Bluewhite rakes in $39M for robots-as-a-service that can be retrofitted to drive any tractor

    Agriculture has a long heritage of being constantly disrupted by technology, an evolution that has continued to play out until today. In one of the latest developments, an Israeli startup called Bluewhite has picked up $39 million in funding to advance its own contribution to the field: autonomous robots that can be retrofitted to any tractor to operate it autonomously, which in turn are sold not as one-off products but as part of a bigger service play -- Robots-as-a-Service. The startup plans to use the funding to continue investing into R&D -- specifically to bring more data features into its service stack (branded "Compass") but also to continue enhancing its autonomous hardware technology (branded "Pathfinder"), which today can be programmed to work across a wide range of field types and vehicles (Bluewhite builds and operates the whole stack).

  • Eagles shakeup continues, Brian Johnson won't return as offensive coordinator

    The Eagles need a new offensive and defensive coordinator.

  • 'Heckling is what I live for': Pitt's Blake Hinson explains 'disrespectful' celebration at Duke

    The Cameron Crazies weren't happy with how Blake Hinson celebrated Pitt's upset of Duke.

  • 2024 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid up by $1,735 for new looks and tech

    2024 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid prices up $1,735 for new looks and a new touchscreen. The Elantra N Line is up $1,000 to $29,615.

  • Former Xerox Ventures execs launch first fund under Myriad Venture Partners

    Early-stage startups working on artificial intelligence, clean technology and B2B software now have another chunk of capital to go after. Fisher is the former senior vice president and chief strategy officer of Xerox and former founder and managing partner of Xerox Ventures, a firm started in 2021.

  • Silverfort raises $116M for its holistic approach to identity security

    Silverfort, the Israeli/U.S. startup, takes an all-in view when it comes to identity security in an organization. All that has caught the eye of investors, and now, Silverfort has raised $116 million to expand at a what reliable sources tell me is "around" a $1 billion valuation. "We believe we can actually be that focused identity security layer that covers all the silos," CEO and co-founder Hed Kovetz said in an interview.

  • The New Hampshire primary, wild weather swings and Ariana Grande's new Billboard record

    The stories you need to start your day: What to expect at the New Hampshire primary, wild weather swings and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter

  • The Morning After: Alphabet cuts jobs at its moonshot labs

    The biggest news stories this morning: Apple launches iOS 17.3, Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 raises $2.5 million for cancer research, How Disney’s A Real Bug’s Life docu-series turns insects into giants.

  • Yahoo Sports AM: A historic night for hoops

    In today's edition: A rare scoring night in the NBA, Patrick Mahomes' playoff dominance, "Behind the Lens" with Getty Images, and more.

  • The stock market took a long pause between record highs. History says this is great news.

    After going two years without a record close, history says the wait will be worth it for stock market bulls.

  • 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Review: Pricey but lovable off-roading crossover

    The Bronco Sport is versatile and well-suited for those setting out on outdoor adventures. It's much pricier than similarly sized rivals, however.

  • Philips Hue's new outdoor Dymera wall lights beam up and down

    Philips Hue is expanding its outdoor smart lighting lineup with a new model called Dymera that beams both up and down, allowing dramatic effects for your home's exterior.

  • TurboTax maker Intuit faces FTC ban on advertising 'free' services

    The Commission found Intuit's actions to be misleading.