New Bedford screen-printing business expands to new site. Here's what you'll find there.

NEW BEDFORD — Local artisans from the fishing community display their nautical designs out front while Carlos Chamorro works out back to help his customers build the brand designs that will set them apart.

It was a friend who is a fisherman who helped Ocean Drive Screenprinting co-owners Chamorro and Laurie Botelho find their new home at 113 MacArthur Drive.

Chamorro said the move four months ago has proven to be the right location for the expansion of their screen-printing business. They started the business working out of a warehouse, and most recently the Kilburn Mill.

Carlos Chamorro, co-owner, checks the custom embroidery orders being prepared for individuals and businesses through the country at the recently opened Ocean Drive Screenprinting on MacArthur Drive in New Bedford.

Chamorro and Botelho have been in the screen-printing business together for about 10 years. Botelho also owns Lat41 Outfitters downtown and prior to that, The Landing.

The inspiration behind the shop

Chamorro said Botelho had the innovative idea of offering fishermen the opportunity to have their logos printed on the scallop bags they use for the harvesting of scallops to mark where their product comes from, and the business took off from there.

After having issues with other screen printers, including problems getting their product on time and trying to change colors, they decided to invest in themselves.

Gil Botelho dries the screen printed scallop bags he is making at the recently opened Ocean Drive Screenprinting on MacArthur Drive in New Bedford.

“We started printing on scallop bags and then we started printing our own T-shirts and it seems like people liked it and they started asking us if we would print their designs,” he said.

They had started with one small machine, a Cricut machine, and from there moved on to a four-head manual press and then a six-head manual press and kept adding new equipment, including embroidery machines. Ultimately, they learned that the work done by the screen printer is more long-lasting.

Carlos Chamorro, co-owner, hangs one of the recently custom printed shirts at the recently opened Ocean Drive Screenprinting on MacArthur Drive in New Bedford.

Based on the response they received and the number of requests to print other people’s designs, they took the business in a new direction, Chamorro said.

“We help other people create their brands, too,” he said. “They come in with an idea, and we take that idea all the way to the finish line.”

Carlos Chamorro, co-owner, rotates the screen printing machine at the recently opened Ocean Drive Screenprinting on MacArthur Drive in New Bedford.

They do all kinds of custom work, screen-printing everything from hoodies to souvenirs, and print their own T-shirt designs under the brands Scallop Life and Nauti Seas.

He said it takes about two weeks to complete one order.

Their ties to the fishing community

Chamorro said they are very close to the local fishermen and enjoy seeing the nautical-themed creations they bring into the shop to be sold on commission.

Fishermen who collect driftwood from the beach and create different designs, another who made bookends using a piston from a boat and a lamp using a turbo from a tour boat, and another who collects scallop shells and varnishes are among the artisans who contribute to the shop.

A lamp made using a used fishing boat engine turbo is one of the many interesting items for sale at the recently opened Ocean Drive Screenprinting on MacArthur Drive in New Bedford.

There are also a variety of photographs, homemade mermaid cards, stained glass and other representations of life out on the water.

Chamorro said it's a difficult time for fishermen with regulations that are affecting their livelihoods, and they are happy to help showcase their work.

Building relationships with customers

They have started reaching out to different trades and expanding to different industries, but their core customers come from the fishing community.

Chamorro said they make the process simple for their customers by charging one price rather than charging piecemeal for the set-up, the design and the screens.

Carlos Chamorro, owner, prepares an embroidery project he is working on at the recently opened Ocean Drive Screenprinting on MacArthur Drive in New Bedford.

“We’re trying to build a relationship rather than just getting one order,” he said. “For us, that is more important.”

Ocean Drive Screenprinting accepts orders online also sells its products at the New Bedford Ship Supply Company and stores in Gloucester and Maine.

Ocean Drive Screenprinting can be reached by calling 508-642-9211.

Standard-Times staff writer Kathryn Gallerani can be reached at kgallerani@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @kgallreporter. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Standard-Times today.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Ocean Drive Screenprinting helps customers build their brands