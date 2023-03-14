New Bedford shooting: Fall River man killed in city's first homicide of 2023.

NEW BEDFORD - A 29-year-old Fall River man was shot and killed in New Bedford overnight in the city's first homicide of the year.

According to the New Bedford District Attorney's Office, police were notified that the Shot Spotter system detected shots in the area of Dartmouth Street at Dunbar Street at 10:52 p.m. Monday.

Responding officers located the victim, Derek Pires, 29, of Fall River, sitting in the driver’s seat of a black Dodge Charger parked on the south side of Dunbar Street.

The victim had sustained gunshots wounds and was rushed to Saint Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 1:30 a.m. today. He was the sole occupant in the vehicle.

Homicide Unit prosecutors, State Police Detectives assigned to the district attorney's office and New Bedford Police are actively investigating.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no further information about the facts of the case can be disseminated at this time, according to the DA's Office.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are urged to call 508-991-6300 or to utilize the New Bedford Police Anonymous Tip Line at 508 961-4584.

