Bedford shooting suspect arrested in Maryland

May 3—A Bedford-area man wanted in a Snake Spring Township homicide in April was taken into custody on Friday in the Baltimore area.

Pennsylvania State Police did not offer specifics about Tico Franklin's apprehension, but said the 38-year-old man was taken into custody in Maryland by Maryland State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force with their assistance.

An arrest warrant was issued for Franklin last week following an investigation into the death of 62-year-old Bryan Hunter.

At the time, state police said that Hunter was shot and killed outside a residence along Mile Level Road shortly before 2 p.m. April 24 — and that Franklin fled the area in a stolen vehicle after firing the fatal shot.

The two men were "known to one another," Trooper Christopher Fox said at the time.

State police haven't divulged what prompted the fatal altercation.

Online court records did not indicate whether Franklin has been returned to Bedford County to face charges as of Sunday.

He is charged with homicide, aggravated assault, robbery and recklessly endangering another person.

An attorney was not listed for Franklin.

David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat.