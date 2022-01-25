New Bedford store owner charged with selling butts and booze without a license

NEW BEDFORD — The owner of a men's clothing store, specializing in cowboy boots, on Acushnet Avenue has been charged by New Bedford Police for selling cigarettes and alcohol — two items the business is not licensed to sell.

Thomas Xirum, 46, owner of Botas Vaqueras at 1522 Acushnet Avenue, is being charged with "maintaining a nuisance business and illegal sale of flavored tobacco."

According to a press release from police, detectives kept watch over the store after receiving complaints from the community.

Police observed a customer leaving with a Newport Menthol cigarettes which are not allowed for sale in Massachusetts.

Police entered the store and found "multiple boxes of the cigarettes" and "bottles of alcohol." Police noted that "cigarettes were being sold by the box, as well as individually. Beer was being sold by the can and shots of alcohol by the cup."

The lead investigator is Detec Samuel Algarin-Mojica.

