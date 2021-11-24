Bedford strip club has liquor license suspended for 7 days

Nov. 24—A Bedford gentlemen's club won't serve alcohol for seven days after agreeing to a settlement with the New Hampshire Liquor Commission for overserving an off-duty Londonderry cop who struck and killed a 21-year-old Manchester woman behind the wheel in 2019.

Millennium Cabaret of Bedford's liquor license will be suspended for seven days starting Christmas eve and will be regranted Dec. 31, according to meeting minutes from the liquor commission's Nov. 18 meeting. The club must also pay a $4,000 fine.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. on April 5, 2019, on Route 101 in Amherst. Sierra Croteau, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tyler Berry of Amherst was initially charged with one count of felony aggravated driving while intoxicated, but later that year was indicted on eight additional charges — two counts each of manslaughter, negligent homicide, and reckless conduct, and one count each of falsifying physical evidence and criminal mischief. He resigned from the Londonderry Police Department in May 2019.

According to a court affidavit, Berry was seen weaving in and out of traffic in his GMC Sierra 2500 pickup truck before the crash and smelled of alcohol when investigators interviewed him.

Matthew Rose, a principal with East Coast Restaurant & Nightclubs, declined comment when reached by telephone Tuesday afternoon. No one answered emails or phone calls at the club.

Millennium Cabaret will also have four points put on its record. A license can be revoked if an establishment gets 12 points in any given year, according to a commission spokesman.

In regard to the April 5 violation, the club was also cited for allowing an employee to receive compensation "based on the percentage of the sale of liquor or beverage sold," according to the meeting minutes. The citation will be placed on file without a finding for 12 months pending no similar violations.

The club was also cited for an incident Feb. 1, 2019, for serving alcohol to a person who was visibly intoxicated. A $500 fine, four points and a three-day suspension won't be imposed unless there is another such violation in the next year.

A jury trial on Berry's charges is set to begin in February 2022.

A civil trial against Berry, East Coast Restaurant & Nightclubs and Pipe Dream Brewing is set to begin the same month.