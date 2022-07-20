New Bedford, Taunton men arrested in Fall River-based drug trafficking operation

BOSTON — Men from New Bedford and Taunton were among 10 people arrested Tuesday for their alleged involvement in a Fall-River-based drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, authorities seized 14.9 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, or about 33 pounds, and substantial amounts of cash from target locations.

In March 2021, law enforcement began investigating a drug trafficking organization led by Estarlin Ortiz-Alcantara operating in the region, a DOJ release states. Intercepted communications on numerous cellphones allegedly identified Mario Rafael Dominguez-Ortiz, Yeury Francisco Garcia-Rodriguez, Rafael Cesar Cabreja Jimenez and Alfredo Rodriguez as members of the drug trafficking organization who conspired with Ortiz-Alcantara to regularly distribute multi-kilograms of fentanyl from a base of operations at a stash house in Fall River.

According to court documents, at the time of their arrest Tuesday, July 19, Cabreja Jimenez and Rodriguez had barricaded themselves in a back bedroom of the Fall River house upon the arrival of law enforcement.

The flakes of fentanyl on the right amount to a lethal dose, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

The investigation also identified Rebecca Bartholomew, Edwin Collazo, Jason Cruz, Michael Pacheco and Jose Santiago as alleged regular customers of the drug trafficking organization who re-distributed fentanyl to their own local customer bases in areas including Cape Cod and New Bedford, according to the DOJ.

As part of the conspiracy, it is alleged that members of the organization, under Ortiz-Alcantara’s management and control, conducted drug transactions with these regular customers in public areas — including in the diaper aisle of a store and in supermarket parking lots. It is also alleged that on at least one occasion, members of the organization transported drugs concealed in cereal boxes while accompanied by a child, the DOJ states.

Over 500 grams of suspected fentanyl was seized during the investigation through controlled purchases and drug seizures.

U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins on Tuesday, July 19, announced the arrest of 10 men for their involvement in an alleged drug trafficking conspiracy. About 15 kilograms of fentanyl was seized as well.

The following defendants were arrested and charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances:

Estarlin Ortiz-Alcantara, 36, of Providence; Mario Rafael Dominguez-Ortiz, 24, of Cranston, R.I.; Yeury Francisco Garcia-Rodriguez, aka “Benjamin Osorio Pizarro,” 32, of Providence; Rebecca Bartholomew, 36, of Yarmouth; Jose Santiago, 45, of New Bedford; Edwin Collazo, 26, of New Bedford; Jason Cruz, 41, of New Bedford; Michael Pacheco, 43, of Taunton; Rafael Cesar Cabreja Jimenez; and Alfredo Rodriguez.

“Today’s coordinated law enforcement operation disrupted an organization we believe served as a hub for the distribution of illegal and deadly narcotics in Southeastern Massachusetts and into Rhode Island,” United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins said. “The opioid crisis has resulted in far too much harm and far too many deaths in our Commonwealth.”

“Opioid abuse is at epidemic levels in New England,” said Brian D. Boyle, special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, New England Field Division. “Illegal drug distribution ravages the very foundations of our families and communities here in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.”

The charge of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least three years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

Rollins, Boyle, New Bedford Police Chief Paul Oliveira and Fairhaven Police Chief Michael J. Myers made the announcement on Tuesday.

Assistance was provided by the Massachusetts State Police; Homeland Security Investigations; Bristol County Sherriff’s Office; and Fall River, Taunton, Attleboro, Scituate, Yarmouth, Providence and West Warwick Police Departments. Assistant U.S. Attorney John T. Mulcahy of Rollins’ Narcotics and Money Laundering Unit is prosecuting the case.

