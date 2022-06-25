Bedford woman charged in hit-and-run that hurt cop

Jun. 25—A Bedford woman has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that hurt a Derry police officer last month.

On May 28, Derry officer Melissa Houde was outside her police car on South Main Street in Derry, according to a news release from the Derry Police Department, having pulled a driver over.

Another driver on South Main Street hit Houde's car, police said, and then hit Houde before driving away.

Houde's arm was hurt, Derry police said, and she is still recovering from her injuries.

Derry police said they believed Houde was hit by a driver in a white 2019 Mitsubushi Outlander.

Police said they believed the driver was Nicolle Medina, 41, of Bedford.

Derry police said Saturday that Medina had been arrested and charged with two felonies: conduct after an accident with bodily injury, and second-degree assault.

Medina was held on preventative detention for appearance in Rockingham County Superior Court.