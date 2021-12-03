Bedford woman charged after police find mother's body

Dec. 3—A Bedford woman has been charged with "abuse of a corpse" after keeping her mother's body in her home for months after the older woman's death.

The mother had not been seen for months when another family member called Bedford police on Oct. 24, to ask an officer to check on her.

No one was home, according to the news release, and when police came back the next day, they met Kimberly Heller, 54, of Bedford, the woman's daughter. Heller would not let police into her Ministerial Court home, according to the Bedford Police Department's news release.

Police came back with a search warrant, according to the news release, and found Heller's mother's body inside Heller's house on Ministerial Drive.

According to police, Heller's mother died in late May, sometime just before Memorial Day. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy, according to the news release, and found Heller's mother died of natural causes.

Heller was arrested on Nov. 18. Bedford police announced the arrest Friday, more than two weeks later. Heller has been charged with abuse of a corpse, which is a class B misdemeanor.

Heller will be arraigned on Jan. 6 in Merrimack Circuit Court.

Because Social Security payments were still being deposited into Heller's mother's bank account after her death and before the discovery of her body, Bedford police are working with the Social Security Administration on a further investigation.