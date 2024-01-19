New Bedford's Club Madeirense installs new officers, Tony Abreu sworn in as feast president

NEW BEDFORD - With his first year as president of the Club Madeirense S.S. Sacramento under his belt, Timothy Rodrigues said he is looking forward to leading the organization for another successful year and great Feast of the Blessed Sacrament.

“We have accomplished much, but we have so much more to do,” said Rodrigues at the club’s 45th annual Installation of Officers Banquet on Jan. 14. “Our organization has a long history of tradition, family, religion, hard work and charity. These strengths are what makes our club stand out in our community. We are a strong family with a very promising future.”

Looking back, Rodrigues said 2023 was a challenging year with new protocols and procedures but all goals were accomplished, and he gave a multitude of praise to club and feast committee members.

“So many amazing things happened this past year,” Rodrigues said. “We had to deal with new things we weren’t planning for – new security measures, metal detectors and gates. We had a very safe and successful feast, and I am very proud of that.”

But the Club Madeirense is much more than just the feast, he stressed.

“Everyone just thinks we do a feast, and it’s only four days… but I made a list so that you know and remember,” he said.

He proceeded to enumerate some of the 2023 accomplishments, which included making several improvements to the club’s grounds and the Museum of Madeiran Heritage, giving out close to $100,000 in charitable contributions and more than $50,000 in scholarships, hosting a group of high school students from Madeira and donating hundreds of turkeys and hams to needy families during the Holiday season, among other initiatives.

“The list keeps going and going,” he said with a smile.

An example for others to emulate and follow

The installation banquet at Clube Senhor da Pedra hall attracted about 300 guests, including elected officials and representatives from local organizations and businesses.

Speaker after speaker praised the club’s dedication to preserve and promote Portuguese heritage and traditions and highlighted its charitable support to local organizations.

“What a great feast we had this year,” said New Bedford City Council President Naomi Carney. “It was amazing, and it brought in many people and lots of money. That’s what we like to see because this club does so much for our community.”

State Rep. António Cabral said the Club Madeirense is an example for others to emulate and follow.

“You are one of the best examples we have in this community,” he said. “You know how to organize, coordinate, and lead. You do wonderful work, and you respect everybody in this community.”

New Bedford City Councilor Maria Giesta, who represents Ward 2 where the club is located, administered the oath of office to the new club officers and feast committee members.

“It’s an honor to be here today as an American and as a Portuguese person,” she said. “When I was a little girl, the Madeira Feast was the place to go with families and that continues today. As look around, I see generation after generation of people in this room that have not forgotten where they came from or where their ancestors came from. You continue those traditions and those values that are very important to us. So, thank you for doing that.”

Tony Abreu sworn in as 2024 feast president

Tony Abreu, co-founder of the Fall River advocacy organization Angels Anonymous, was sworn in as 2024 Feast of the Blessed Sacrament President.

“It’s something I always wanted to do; I am super excited and honored,” Abreu said. “I kind of grew up on and around the feast grounds, coming down here from Fall River with my family. Our families were all here working throughout the summer. I first served as a festeiro (feast committee member) in 2002 when I was 18.”

In its 108th edition, the feast will take place Aug. 1 to 4 at Madeira Field.

Abreu will be leading a 30-member feast committee. He has previously served as Corresponding Secretary and Recording Secretary.

“We’re a younger committee, but we’re trying to keep it as traditional as you can, when it comes to food, entertainment and decorations,” he said. “We’re excited to be booking a lot more Portuguese musical acts. We plan on bringing in as many folklore groups as we can find, either for the parade or for Saturday’s Kids Day. We have this great resource in the New England area, with so many great Portuguese bands, organizations, and marching bands. So, we plan on bringing that all.”

The committee is also working on putting together the best parade ever.

“Our parade is very important to us,” he said. “We feel the parade has become an event in itself and is one of the highest quality parades in the Southcoast.”

For the first time, a woman receives a Lifetime Achievement award

Several special awards were handed out during the banquet.

Tremblay’s Bus Company and Breault Roofing Inc. were recognized for their generous support to the club and feast over the years.

2023 Parade Chairman Peter Menezes and Brandon Travers, the club’s new vice-president and Vocational Awards Committee chairman, received ‘Man of the Year’ awards in appreciation for ‘going above and beyond’ this past year.

‘Lifetime Achievement” awards were presented to Richard Ferreira, Douglas Sylvia, Dennis Freitas and Zita Quintal in appreciation of their dedication through the years and influence to help keep alive the Madeiran heritage and culture.

Quintal, the curator of the Museum of Madeiran Heritage, is the first woman to ever receive this award.

Steve Duarte, who served as master of ceremonies, while introducing her award noted that heritage refers to aspects of culture that are passed down through the years.

“The museum’s responsibility is to ensure our Madeiran heritage is preserved not only for our sons and daughters, but for their sons and daughters and so on and so on,” he said. “This person exemplifies this responsibility. Every time I speak to this person, I learn something new about Madeira. Every time I listen to her on [museum] tours, no matter if it’s a second-grade class or the governor of Massachusetts, I learn something new.”

Quintal could not help but smile as she was receiving congratulations.

“This was a big surprise; I am very nervous,” she told O Jornal in an incredulous tone. “I think a lot of other people deserve it too. I am just doing my duty. I love the museum. I love the club and we are like a family. I still can’t believe it. It’s really an honor.”

Other events to look for

In addition to the feast, there are several other events being planned, including a Fish Fry Fundraiser to raise funds for vocations scholarships (March 22), a Clam Boil to benefit Scholarships and the Museum of Madeiran Heritage (June 23), and a Country Fest and Beer & Food Truck Festa (Sept. 21).

For more information, visit http://feastoftheblessedsacramentcom.ning.com

2024 Club Madeirense S. S. Sacramento Officers:

President – Timothy Rodrigues

First vice president – Brandon Travers

Second vice president – Aaron C. Souza

Treasurer – James M. Vieira

First assistant treasurer – Leonard Quintal

Second assistant treasurer – Tom Neves

Third assistant treasurer – Nelson Quintal

Recording secretary - John L. Nunes

Assistant recording secretary – Paulo Ferreira

Corresponding secretary – Milton Gonçalves

Assistant corresponding secretary – Michael Britto

Master of ceremonies – Arthur Agrella

Sergeant-at-arms - John V. Quintal

Dues collector - Jeffrey J. Coutinho

Assistant dues collector - Anthony H. Quintal

1-year directors: John Abreu, Steve Duarte, David Lucio, Carl Colangelo

3-year auditors: Randy Santos, James Gouveia, António A. Aguiar

5-year directors: Joseph V. Sousa, Dennis C. Freitas, Jose V. Quintal, Richard Fernandes, Peter Menezes

Lifetime directors: Gabriel A. Coutinho, José M. Teixeira, Sr., Lawrence A. Jacques

Feast Committee

Feast president – Tony Abreu

Vice president – Paul Leconte

Treasurer – Aaron Taylor

Recording secretary – Justin Gallagher

Corresponding secretary – Cameron Piche

Scholarship committee

Chairman – John Nunes

Vice chairman – Victor Rebello

Secretary - Jennifer Nunes

Museum committee

Curator - Zita Quintal

Chairman – Steven Duarte

Vice chairman – John Alves

Treasurer - Adriano Almeida, Jr.

Recording secretary - Agnes Figueira

Corresponding secretary – Olga Jacques

Folkloric Group

Director – Matthew Rodrigues

Assistant director – Hannah Canasta

Treasurer – Ariel Moniz

Secretary – Kayla Leonor

Vocational Awards Committee

Chairman – Brandon Travers

Co-Chairman – Doug Sylvia

Recording Secretary – Jen Teixeira

Corresponding Secretary – Adriano Almeida, Jr.

Special events committee

Co-chairman – Nick Viera

Co-chairman – Rich Ferreira

