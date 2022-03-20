Bedford's search for new fire chief stalls

A Bedford Township fire department vehicle

The Bedford Township Board of Trustees could not agree this week on how to proceed with the search for a new fire chief.

The board voted 6-1 Tuesday to table the selection of an executive search firm to assist in the hiring of a new chief. Township Trustee Craig Montri was the lone 'no' vote.

The decision to table the selection followed a roughly 45-minute discussion and two failed votes regarding the three firms that presented the township with bids for the project.

Former chief Adam Massingill submitted his letter of resignation at the end of February, on the same day he was sworn in as the new fire chief for the City of Auburn Hills in Oakland County. At its March 1 meeting, Bedford's board appointed Assistant Chief Kirk Keane as interim fire chief while they looked to hire Massingill's permanent replacement.

Clerk Trudy Hershberger's motion Tuesday to accept Illinois-based GovHR's $23,500, full-scope proposal failed 4-3, with Hershberger, Treasurer Krista Jandasek and Supervisor Paul Pirrone voting yes, and Trustees Montri, Todd Bruning, Joe Gore and Rick Steiner voting no.

Bruning's motion to accept Illinois-based McGrath Consulting Group, Inc.'s $20,250 proposal also failed 4-3, with Bruning, Gore and Steiner voting yes and Pirrone, Hershberger, Jandasek and Montri voting no.

In making her motion, Hershberger said she gravitated towards GovHR due to how much more they offered in terms of candidate screening compared to McGrath.

"They (McGrath) don't even do criminal background checks," Hershberger said. "The other company (GovHR) does a range of checks, but (with McGrath) it's the responsibility of the client to do background checks... We're talking about spending all this money to pay for them, I think that should be important for us, especially if (the candidates) are coming from somewhere else and we don't even know them."

Pirrone echoed Hershberger's sentiments regarding the importance of background checks for potential candidates.

"Obviously with what this board has been through, I think a background check is extremely important," the supervisor said. "I think if we had gotten another call from another fire department about a fire chief, it might have been different in the hiring process up north. It's very important."

Steiner and Gore both said they preferred McGrath due to the fact that the firm boasts two former fire chiefs among its team, including CEO Dr. Tim McGrath.

"I'd much rather have two former fire chiefs guiding me through this process than a public management consulting firm," Gore said.

But Jandasek noted that GovHR's leadership team also has experience in fire departments. GovHR Vice President, Tim Sashko, who would be responsible for the recruitment and selection process under the firm's proposal, is a 38-year veteran of the fire service, a retired fire chief with extensive experience in the field.

"They do have that as well under GovHR," Jandasek said. "They're not just a consultant."

Montri - the lone board member to vote against all three motions on the subject Tuesday - voiced a preference for Endevis Recruiting Services, the third firm to submit a bid and the company that assisted the township in the hiring of Massingill five years ago. Endevis presented the township with three "Solution Modals" ranging in cost from $1,000 to $12,000, and Montri questioned whether going with either of the more expensive firms would yield a better "return on investment" compared to Endevis.

"Do we not think that Endevis would be able to find us a quality fire chief in our price range?" Montri asked. "I think that's kind of where my head is at, as far as what we're looking at, because it's a significant price difference... I don't remember hearing any issues, like I thought it was a pretty good experience as far as I heard. Obviously I wasn't involved, but for the price difference I don't know if we don't think they'd be able to find us quality candidates within our price range."

Pirrone and Hershberger, who were part of the search that resulted in Massingill being hired, said that they were Endevis' first search for a fire chief, as the firm had not previously had experience in that area.

"I just don't think that's their expertise at the end of the day," Pirrone said. "Ours was the first one, and I think, quite honestly, we got lucky with such a quality candidate. I just personally wanted to go with somebody that their expertise is in that."

Gore said that he will reach out to McGrath prior to the board's next meeting to see if the firm is equipped to offer something more akin to GovHR's proposed background check package.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Bedford's search for new fire chief stalls