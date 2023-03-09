Bedminster man charged with sexually assaulting two children

BEDMINSTER – A 45-year-old township man has been arrested and charged with allegedly sexually assaulting two minors on March 4.

Marcelo Schonhauser was arrested on March 6 and charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault by sexual contact and two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said.

According to McDonald, an 8-year-old victim reported that they were allegedly sexually assaulted by Schonhauser on March 4 while attending a social event at a Bedminster residence.

A second victim, a 7-year-old female, also reported being allegedly sexually assaulted by Schonhauser on the same date at the same location.

Schonhauser is in the Somerset County Jail awaiting a detention hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Sex Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100, or the Bedminster Township Police Department at 908-234-0585.

