Bedraggled bald eagle spent 24 hours stuck in a manure pit, Pennsylvania rescuers say

A bald eagle’s weekend got off to a rough start in Pennsylvania after it became caught in a manure pit, according to Raven Ridge Wildlife Center.

Daniel Gibble, a state game warden, freed the bird Saturday after someone notified the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the agency reported on Facebook.

After cutting through a fence to reach the bald eagle, Gibble brought it to the Raven Ridge Wildlife Center, says a Facebook post by the center.

“Upon arrival at the center, the eagle was clearly exhausted, dehydrated, and needed a bath immediately!” the post reads.

Tracie A. Young, the wildlife rehabilitator and director of Raven Ridge Wildlife Center, told McClatchy News the eagle is now doing much better.

“He is perching and bathing and grooming himself,” Young said. “Has a very good appetite and resting after the exhausting ordeal.”

Young expects to be able to release the eagle back into the wild once he fully recovers.

“He needs to rest, get more hydration, and he should be able to be back in the skies soon,” Young said. “It is up to him at this point. The patients usually let us know when they are ready to go.”

The game commission asked that anyone coming across a sick or injured animal contact one of its regional offices.