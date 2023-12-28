Bedroom toilets, crayon bombs and funky sinks: See homes that stood out on 2023 market

2023 was a wild roller coaster ride when it came to the homes that landed on the real estate market over the year, especially when it came to the more creative estates.

From bathroom sinks that looked like Mount Everest to interiors that could be a horror movie set, here are five houses that completely fascinated (and perhaps frightened) folks who cruised over Zillow for funsies this year.

The Volcano Sink — Scottsdale, Arizona

The backyard has a water park vibe.

Bathroom sinks usually sport rather tame looks — like alabaster white with glossy faucets or deep ebony marble with gold finishes. However, this mountain of a bathroom sink takes the cake.

Is it a volcano? Is it a place to watch your face? Can it be both?

*THIS IS A SINK* and this is #FridayNightZillow!

No, we don't know how you clean this.

*THIS IS A SINK* and this is #FridayNightZillow!

No, we don't know how you clean this.

The sink makes sense if you peek at the rest of the home.

“Prominent angular large boulder volcanic rock architecture evokes a Polynesian atmosphere with a storybook rivulet running over & throughout the verdant hardscape/foliage inside & out,” the listing on Zillow.com says. “The considerable stone patios offer an oh so fun second story pool slide & recently installed whimsical paver path to wander the delightful grounds, enjoy the spectral sunsets & take in the dazzling city lights.”

Crayola Crayon Explosion — Derby, Kansas

The unassuming exterior hides a colorful interior.

Might want to gird your retinas for this one.

A three-bedroom, one-bathroom home caught the attention of Zillow scouts thanks to its interior that looks like a 5-year-old was put in charge of deciding a color palette.

Gonna stick with the primary colors, eh?

The listing — the house has since sold — called the home “unique,” according to McClatchy News and was even featured on Zillow Gone Wild, a popular real estate Facebook page that highlights interesting homes on the market (although it appears that the post was eventually deleted).

Looks a little like the interior of a fast food joint in 1994.

Check out this bright flow.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” comes to mind here.

Never Judge a House by Its Cover — Catlettsburg, Kentucky

The house sits on over half an acre

Want to know what’s going on in this house that listed for $249,500? Yeah, so do we.

The 3,048-square-foot home looks like your run-of-the-mill, suburban home surrounded by spacious green land on the outside. But the interior is something else entirely with its toilet in the bedroom, in-room hot tub, and so many other chaotic decor adventures.

After a nationwide search, we may have found the worst bedroom on Earth. https://t.co/cGIlVeexUp — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) February 22, 2023

Night of the Living Dead House — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Well, that was unexpected.

When imagining a dream home, it’s not too often you picture your very own graveyard a couple steps away from the back porch.

Well, if you do, take a peek around this residence in Philadelphia, complete with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and one big morbid view from the back windows).

This Philadelphia home comes with an amazing back yard view

This is a Joke, Right? House — Carpinteria, California

Exterior of the estate

They say some views are worth millions of dollars, and while they may be the case with some beautiful places, this estate said it literally 109 million times.

The residence in question was listed for $109 million bucks and it came with a three-bedroom, four-bathroom home. But the real prize was 4 acres of “prime oceanfront beauty” that the new owner would purchase. Which is enough space to build your dream mansion … if you haven’t just blown your life’s savings on the land itself.

“This is the last large beach estate on the Southern California coast and sits directly on famous surf break Loon Point, beckoning extraordinary living amidst the sand, sea and sun. Step inside a world of possibilities,” the listing says via McClatchy News.

