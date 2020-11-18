Bedsores kill over 60K people in the US each year. Amid COVID, experts worry more may be at risk.

Adrianna Rodriguez, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Hospitals are putting extra focus on preventing pressure injuries, known as bedsores or pressure ulcers, as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country and ICU beds fill with critically ill patients.

While it may not be the first concern for many bed-bound patients, the National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel (NPIAP) estimates pressure injuries affect more than 2.5 million patients each year and claim over 60,000 lives.

Dr. William Padula, president-elect of NPIAP and professor at University of Southern California, worries that pressure injuries may increase this year as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates there could be up to 19,000 new COVID-19 hospitalizations per day by Dec. 7.

Padula said pressure injuries can occur within hours of being in the ICU immobilized and on a ventilator.

“The skin is the largest organ system,” said Dr. Martine Sanone, associate professor of geriatrics and palliative medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “However, when we think of critical illness, we forget about that first barrier.”

The coronavirus has not only increased the influx of patients requiring hospitalization, it also has complicated care and pressure injury prevention.

A pressure injury is localized damage to the skin or underlying soft tissue, usually over a bony area or from a medical device, resulting from intense and/or prolonged pressure, according to the Joint Commission Center for Transforming Healthcare. It could range from a skin abrasion to an open ulcer.

Amanda Owen and Lindsay Rice, wound nurse specialists at Johns Hopkins Hospital, say sedated coronavirus patients are usually placed in the prone position to assist with breathing — on their belly instead of their back.

“It’s incredibly difficult to do logistically,” Owen said. “It takes several people to flip them and then maintain their breathing.”

In this position, nurses are no longer looking for common pressure injuries on a person’s back or heels, but instead are more vigilant of the patient’s face, shoulders, knees and ears.

The face becomes swollen after about 12 hours, Rice and Owen said, which could also be caused by life-saving medical devices that assist with ventilation. Nurses must consistently check on patients to readjust body position or medical equipment.

“Your back side has a lot of cushion and your front does not,” Rice said. “These are spots that do not have a lot of meat to them already to start and now we’re putting the whole weight of our body on those areas.”

The same medical conditions that put coronavirus patients at risk for severe illness also put them at risk for pressure injuries such as obesity, diabetes and other factors associated with old age. Severely sick patients who may be suffering from multiple organ failure could also experience skin failure.

'Our neighbors, our family members': Small-town hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19 deaths

News from around our 50 states: Stay-home efforts, governor missteps, strained hospitals

“Skin failure is when you start getting wounds that you can’t protect against,” Owen said. “It’s when the skin doesn’t have the resilience anymore to take any pressure, you start getting pressure injuries from the least little insults.”

Rare COVID-19 symptoms could also be mistaken for pressure injuries. The National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel released a position paper that warns healthcare providers to be wary of skin discoloration in COVID-19 patients. Skin manifestations such as “COVID toes” – pinkish-reddish “pernio-like lesions” that can turn blue to purple over time – may look like deep tissue injury but are a symptom of the disease.

These skin manifestations are not a result of excess pressure on the skin. But Carol Mathews, a nurse who manages wound care at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Shadyside, said patients with these symptoms may also be more susceptible to blood clotting or inflammation, which makes them more vulnerable to pressure injuries.

Owen and Rice say they try to prevent pressure injuries by using foam dressing to decrease pressure on high-risk areas of the body.

“We use specialized foams to preemptively place them under areas of tape,” Owen said. “We’ve really started decorating people in really funny ways.”

While nurses and wound care specialists learn more about how to protect COVID-19 patients, Rachel Wyatt, clinical adult services director for Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center, says pressure injuries were a problem before the pandemic.

CTH launched a project with participating hospitals, including Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento, to reduce hospital-acquired pressure injuries. The project found that the root causes of this issue differed with each hospital: education about skin integrity, medical devices, poor mobility or lack of assessment and documentation.

“That was the biggest lesson learned ... there isn’t a silver bullet or magic bullet to solve the issue at hand because they’re really complex,” said Klaus Nether, executive director of high reliability product delivery for CTH.

Hospitals overwhelmed: Exhausted staffs, surging COVID-19 cases push nation's limits

The project saw more than a 60% reduction in hospital-acquired pressure injuries from May 2018 to April 2020, even amid the pandemic, which saved participating hospitals $15.3 million for the length of the project. CTH said pressure injuries cost the health care industry about $11 billion a year.

Wyatt and Nether encourage other hospitals to take a deep dive into their daily work to see if there are areas of improvement to prevent these injuries.

“You can’t short cut this, you have to really look at your process,” Nether said. “Once you can target your solutions you can have those improvements be sustainable over time.”

Follow Adrianna Rodriguez on Twitter: @AdriannaUSAT.

Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID-19: Risk of bedsores, pressure injuries higher during pandemic

Latest Stories

  • DNA cracked 1995 cold case murder of nurse, California police say

    "In simple terms ... DNA was under Christine Munro’s fingernails at the time of her murder," the Redding Police Department wrote about cracking the case.

  • The FBI is reportedly investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

    The FBI is investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) over allegations from his agency's former top lawyers that he illegally used his office to help a campaign donor and friend, real estate developer Nate Paul, The Associated Press reported late Tuesday, citing two people with knowledge of the investigation. Paxton, who is still awaiting trial on criminal securities fraud charges from 2015, has denied wrongdoing and said he won't step down.Eight former top officials accuse Paxton of bribery, abuse of office, and other crimes. Since those aides contacted federal authorities about their allegations between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, four were fired, three resigned, and one was placed on leave. Four of them have filed a whistleblower suit against Paxton in state court.Paxton allegedly helped Paul in at least four ways, including ordering his office to hire an outside lawyer to pursue Paul's claim that the FBI improperly searched his home and office last year. Paul said in a deposition last year he had hired a woman on Paxton's recommendation, but not as a favor — Paxton had reportedly carried out an extramarital affair with the woman. The full scope of Paxton's ties to Paul are not known, AP notes.Before AP revealed the FBI investigation, Paxton said in a statement Tuesday that allegations against him are "overblown, based upon assumptions, and to a large degree misrepresent the facts," the Austin American Statesman reports. "I make no apologies for being a fierce investigator and defender of individual rights in the face of potentially unreasonable and authoritarian actions," he added. "Doing so is not favoritism. It is doing what the people of Texas expect from every law enforcement agency, their attorney general, and the staff of this office."Paxton, it might be noted, is not intervening in accelerating federal land seizures of private property in the Rio Grande Valley to build President Trump's border wall. Last week, for example, government lawyers filed a "motion for immediate possession" of a strip of an elderly landowner's ancestral lands in Mission, Texas, NPR reports. In 2017, Paxton, previously a defender of private property rights against federal infringement, said he was fine with Trump comandeering land for his border wall as long as the Texas landowners are "compensated fairly."More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • ‘What is the matter with them?’: Biden hits back at Trump’s coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas

    ‘What are they doing? It’s totally irresponsible’

  • Perdue backs out of debate after being called a “crook," Ossoff will face off against empty podium

    Ahead of their runoff election in Georgia, Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff calls Sen. David Perdue "a coward, too"

  • Special Report: A cop shoots a Black man, and a police union flexes its muscle

    By the time Officer Joseph Ferrigno shot a Black man from behind, court records show, the Rochester cop had drawn at least 23 misconduct complaints in nearly nine years on the force. One came from a woman who said Ferrigno, a burly hockey player, slammed her to the ground and broke one of her ribs. Another was from a one-legged man dumped from his wheelchair at a bus stop and roughed up by Ferrigno and two other officers.

  • Biden says if Trump administration doesn't coordinate with his transition team, 'more people may die'

    President-elect Joe Biden is calling for access to the Trump administration's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, saying "more people may die" if there's no coordination with his transition team.During an address on Monday, Biden celebrated the "great news" that COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer appear to be more than 90 percent effective, but said "the sooner we have access to the administration's distribution plan, the sooner this transition would smoothly move forward." As President Trump continues to refuse to concede the 2020 presidential election, Biden's transition team "does not have access to the administration's COVID-19 data and vaccine distribution plans," CNN reports.Asked what is the biggest threat of Trump obstructing a smooth transfer of power, Biden said, "More people may die if we don't coordinate." It's crucial for his transition team to know what the "game plan" is for the "huge undertaking" of vaccinating over 300 million Americans, he added."If we have to wait until January 20th to start that planning, it puts us behind, over a month, month and a half," Biden said. "And so it's important that there be coordination now, now or as rapidly as we can get that done."Ron Klain, Biden's chief of staff pick, previously emphasized the importance of the transition being able to access the administration's vaccine distribution plan, saying, "Our experts need to talk to those people as soon as possible so nothing drops in this change of power we're going to have on January 20th." And asked on Sunday whether it would be best if health officials could begin working with Biden's team, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told CNN "of course" it would be, adding, "That's obvious." > "More people may die if we don't coordinate," Biden says about Trump administration's refusal to help his transition and COVID-19 plans https://t.co/kFrcNHA9Vf pic.twitter.com/BVDTk1mu7y> > -- CBS News (@CBSNews) November 16, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan talks about the 'exhausted majority' of Americans who are 'fed up with politics'

    While speaking at the Ronald Reagan Institute on Monday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan discussed what he called the “exhausted majority” of Americans who he said are “fed up with politics” and feel ignored by politicians in Washington.

  • ‘This is false’: Arizona secretary of state denies Lindsey Graham spoke to her as voter fraud row intensifies

    Senator faces accusations of meddling in another state’s election process

  • Man accused of shooting two police officers at Breonna Taylor protest indicted by grand jury

    Larynzo D. Johnson faces two counts of first-degree assault and 33 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

  • A 61-year-old British diplomat jumped into a river in China to save a 24-year-old woman who fell in

    Stephen Ellison received praise for his actions after social media users shared the video far and wide online.

  • South Dakota ER nurse recalls how dying coronavirus patients spend last minutes insisting virus isn't real

    South Dakota ER nurse Jodi Doering has seen some disturbing examples of COVID-19 denial as she works through the pandemic.After a Twitter thread of her experiences started circulating, Doering appeared on CNN's New Day on Monday to describe how South Dakota hospitals are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients -- and yet some of them don't believe the virus they have is real. While many patients are "grateful for the care they receive" from nurses, some COVID-19 patients spend their last moments refusing to call family and friends because they're convinced they're going to be fine, Doering said. "Their last dying words are, 'This can't be happening. It's not real,'" Doering recalled. In some cases, patients even insist they have the flu or lung cancer to avoid acknowledging the coronavirus.> A South Dakota ER nurse @JodiDoering says her Covid-19 patients often "don't want to believe that Covid is real."> > "Their last dying words are, 'This can't be happening. It's not real.' And when they should be... Facetiming their families, they're filled with anger and hatred." pic.twitter.com/tgUgP6znAT> > -- New Day (@NewDay) November 16, 2020Doering went on to mention how more people have died of COVID-19 in South Dakota -- 644 -- than live in the town where she's from. South Dakota has the highest COVID-19 mortality rate of almost anywhere in the world -- only North Dakota and the entire countries of Belgium and the Czech Republic rank higher. Without a mask mandate and with low rates of mask wearing, the Dakotas have seen coronavirus cases spike over the past few months. > North Dakota is waaaayyy beyond just merely "hit hard". It ranks as the 1 hotspot for COVID19 mortality rate ***in entire world***. South Dakota, Cook County (Chicago), Wisconsin and Montana not far behind. (HT @greg_travis and @VanGennepD) https://t.co/1dSpAQIz75 pic.twitter.com/X3VZ6sYKC5> > -- Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 16, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Joe Biden announces who will be in his White House team

    The first round of senior staff appointments reflects a mix of longtime loyalist and Democratic operatives, as well as an absence of high-profile progressives far-left faction of the party.

  • Second Georgia county finds previously uncounted votes

    A second Georgia county has uncovered a trove of votes not previously included in election results, but the additional votes won't change the overall outcome of the presidential race, the secretary of state's office said Tuesday. A memory card that hadn't been uploaded in Fayette County, just south of Atlanta, was discovered during a hand tally of the votes in the presidential race that stems from part of a legally mandated audit to ensure the new election machines counted the votes accurately, said Gabriel Sterling, a top official in the secretary of state’s office. The memory card's 2,755 votes are not enough to flip the lead in the state from Democrat Joe Biden to Republican President Donald Trump.

  • Coronavirus: Chinese citizen journalist faces jail for Wuhan reporting

    Zhang Zhan was in Wuhan reporting on the outbreak when she was detained by police in June.

  • Chuck Grassley, Senate's oldest Republican and third in line to president, tests positive for coronavirus

    The 87-year-old senator chairs the Senate Finance Committee and is the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in line for the presidency.

  • Mitch McConnell rips into the $3.4 trillion Democratic stimulus plan as 'unserious'

    McConnell blasted the Democratic coronavirus relief plan a day after President-elect Joe Biden implored Congress to pass it.

  • Georgia's Republican secretary of state says railing against absentee ballots cost Trump the state

    Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger isn't holding back at this point.Raffensperger has been at the forefront of an intra-party feud in Georgia over his handling of the election, which he has defended ardently, and over unfounded claims of voter fraud. On Tuesday, in an interview with Atlanta's WSB-TV, the secretary reportedly took the fight straight to President Trump, who he suggested had no one to blame but himself for his defeat.Trump repeatedly railed against absentee voting leading up to the election, and Raffensperger believes that if he didn't sow distrust in the system, he could've picked up Georgia's 16 electoral votes, arguing that 24,000 Republicans who voted absentee in Georgia's GOP primaries did not vote in the general election. Raffensperger went so far as to say that Trump incidentally "suppressed" his own base with his complaints. > In new intv with me, @GaSecofState says 24,000 GOPs who voted absentee in primary did not vote in General - says Donald Trump cost himself the election by sowing distrust in absentee: "he would have won by 10 thousand votes he actually suppressed, depressed his own voting base"> > -- Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) November 17, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Ponzi scheme suspect tries to escape FBI using underwater ‘sea scooter’

    ‘[He] spent some time out of sight underwater where law enforcement could only see bubbles’

  • As virus cases spiral, Los Angeles readies plan for curfew

    Los Angeles County imposed new restrictions on businesses Tuesday and is readying plans for a mandatory curfew for all but essential workers if coronavirus cases keep spiking. Hospitalizations have topped 1,100, a rise of 30% in that period. The county, which for most of the pandemic has had a disproportionately large share of California’s cases, issued new restrictions ordering nonessential retail businesses to limit indoor capacity to 25% and restaurants to 50% capacity outdoors.

  • 87-year-old Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa tests positive for COVID-19

    Grassley, 87, serves as president pro tempore of the Senate and is currently the longest-serving senator of a major party.