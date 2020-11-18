Bedsores kill over 60K people in the US each year. Amid COVID, experts worry more may be at risk.

Hospitals are putting extra focus on preventing pressure injuries, known as bedsores or pressure ulcers, as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country and ICU beds fill with critically ill patients.

While it may not be the first concern for many bed-bound patients, the National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel (NPIAP) estimates pressure injuries affect more than 2.5 million patients each year and claim over 60,000 lives.

Dr. William Padula, president-elect of NPIAP and professor at University of Southern California, worries that pressure injuries may increase this year as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates there could be up to 19,000 new COVID-19 hospitalizations per day by Dec. 7.

Padula said pressure injuries can occur within hours of being in the ICU immobilized and on a ventilator.

“The skin is the largest organ system,” said Dr. Martine Sanone, associate professor of geriatrics and palliative medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “However, when we think of critical illness, we forget about that first barrier.”

The coronavirus has not only increased the influx of patients requiring hospitalization, it also has complicated care and pressure injury prevention.

A pressure injury is localized damage to the skin or underlying soft tissue, usually over a bony area or from a medical device, resulting from intense and/or prolonged pressure, according to the Joint Commission Center for Transforming Healthcare. It could range from a skin abrasion to an open ulcer.

Amanda Owen and Lindsay Rice, wound nurse specialists at Johns Hopkins Hospital, say sedated coronavirus patients are usually placed in the prone position to assist with breathing — on their belly instead of their back.

“It’s incredibly difficult to do logistically,” Owen said. “It takes several people to flip them and then maintain their breathing.”

In this position, nurses are no longer looking for common pressure injuries on a person’s back or heels, but instead are more vigilant of the patient’s face, shoulders, knees and ears.

The face becomes swollen after about 12 hours, Rice and Owen said, which could also be caused by life-saving medical devices that assist with ventilation. Nurses must consistently check on patients to readjust body position or medical equipment.

“Your back side has a lot of cushion and your front does not,” Rice said. “These are spots that do not have a lot of meat to them already to start and now we’re putting the whole weight of our body on those areas.”

The same medical conditions that put coronavirus patients at risk for severe illness also put them at risk for pressure injuries such as obesity, diabetes and other factors associated with old age. Severely sick patients who may be suffering from multiple organ failure could also experience skin failure.

“Skin failure is when you start getting wounds that you can’t protect against,” Owen said. “It’s when the skin doesn’t have the resilience anymore to take any pressure, you start getting pressure injuries from the least little insults.”

Rare COVID-19 symptoms could also be mistaken for pressure injuries. The National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel released a position paper that warns healthcare providers to be wary of skin discoloration in COVID-19 patients. Skin manifestations such as “COVID toes” – pinkish-reddish “pernio-like lesions” that can turn blue to purple over time – may look like deep tissue injury but are a symptom of the disease.

These skin manifestations are not a result of excess pressure on the skin. But Carol Mathews, a nurse who manages wound care at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Shadyside, said patients with these symptoms may also be more susceptible to blood clotting or inflammation, which makes them more vulnerable to pressure injuries.

Owen and Rice say they try to prevent pressure injuries by using foam dressing to decrease pressure on high-risk areas of the body.

“We use specialized foams to preemptively place them under areas of tape,” Owen said. “We’ve really started decorating people in really funny ways.”

While nurses and wound care specialists learn more about how to protect COVID-19 patients, Rachel Wyatt, clinical adult services director for Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center, says pressure injuries were a problem before the pandemic.

CTH launched a project with participating hospitals, including Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento, to reduce hospital-acquired pressure injuries. The project found that the root causes of this issue differed with each hospital: education about skin integrity, medical devices, poor mobility or lack of assessment and documentation.

“That was the biggest lesson learned ... there isn’t a silver bullet or magic bullet to solve the issue at hand because they’re really complex,” said Klaus Nether, executive director of high reliability product delivery for CTH.

The project saw more than a 60% reduction in hospital-acquired pressure injuries from May 2018 to April 2020, even amid the pandemic, which saved participating hospitals $15.3 million for the length of the project. CTH said pressure injuries cost the health care industry about $11 billion a year.

Wyatt and Nether encourage other hospitals to take a deep dive into their daily work to see if there are areas of improvement to prevent these injuries.

“You can’t short cut this, you have to really look at your process,” Nether said. “Once you can target your solutions you can have those improvements be sustainable over time.”

Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.

