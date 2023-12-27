Bee’s Best: Vote for Fresno area Athlete of Week for Dec. 18-23
Vote for The Fresno Bee’s Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 18-23.
Fourteen high school athletes are nominated from basketball, soccer and wrestling
Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31. To vote again, hit refresh.
Recent winners were Jacob Davis, Clovis North soccer; DJ Stickman, Clovis West basketball; Krista Sheaffer, Sanger girls basketball; Kenyah Stubbs, Hanford girls basketball; Kennedy Cutler, Redwood volleyball; Daniel Galvez, Sanger cross country; Faith Cortez, Roosevelt volleyball; Alexa Vaca, Sanger cross country; Lake McQuoid, Sierra boys water polo; Asterisk Talley, Chowchilla golf; Evan Torres, Parlier cross country; Riley McDaniels, El Diamante girls cross country; Kinsley Allan, Sanger girls cross country; Vanessa Villavicencio, Sanger West volleyball; Kennedy Cutler, Redwood volleyball; Faith Bakker, Immanuel volleyball; Davin Collazo, Kingsburg girls water polo; and Drew Rhoads, Lemoore water polo.
Coaches may nominate an athlete for next week’s prep poll by email to agalaviz@fresnobee.com.
Can’t see the survey? You may need to turn off your ad blocker