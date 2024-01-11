Bee Cave Mayor King: Relationships are making a difference

We have truly kicked off 2024 in Bee Cave with some great news for our residents. At our last City Council meeting on Jan. 9, the City Council voted unanimously to support a resolution for an Advanced Funding Agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation for the design of improvements at the Texas 71 and the Hamilton Pool Road intersection.

Although TxDOT didn’t have improvements to Texas 71 on the list for at least 10 more years, through the development of great relationships and over the course of many meetings, we were able to stress the absolute need to improve the intersection of Texas 71 and Hamilton Pool Road – our most congested intersection in the city. The way the agreement will work is if Bee Cave will design the improvement of the intersection at the same time as the design of the Southwest collector (a new local road we are planning build to relieve traffic for residents), then TXDOT will cover the cost of the intersection improvements, which could amount to roughly $15 million. Considering that is above the city’s annual budget, this is a huge win for our residents and everyone in the greater Bee Cave area.

Kara King

Additionally, we held our first mayor’s quarterly business roundtable of the year, with almost 50 local businesses gathering at City Hall to discuss ideas for the business community going forward, to ask questions and to hear from utility providers on emergency preparedness specifically for businesses in case of another severe snow/ice storm this winter.

Again, this is where relationships matter. As mayor, I have spent years fostering relationships with Austin Energy, Pedernales Electric, TxDOT and other important agencies that work with our city to provide what our residents need. Austin Energy came out twice in the past six weeks. They came out for a town hall that we livestreamed on Facebook and where we discussed electricity, the grid and what to do in weather emergency. Then, they came back to talk about emergency preparedness and resources available to our business community. We appreciate these relationships and know these regional and state agencies serve many cities and we are proud of the time and commitment they give to ours.

Speaking of our city, we have a lot more to look forward to this year! In the next couple of months, we will have the final design for our new Bee Cave Public Library building, as well as our new public safety building – which our Bee Cave Police Department will share with Lake Travis Fire and Rescue, an agreement that leads to significant cost savings on construction. Designs for the Bee Cave Central Park master plan should also come out this year and we are thrilled to be able to offer even more amenities to our residents and visitors.

Our second year of Bee Cave on Ice has been a great success, and we are thrilled to see the thousands of people – from Bee Cave and beyond – who were able to make wonderful memories at our outdoor ice skating rink.

More events are to come, including the Texas Special Olympics in Bee Cave and Lakeway in February, the Books and Bees festival on April 6 at Bee Cave City Hall, and Magnolia Musical Theatre’s free, Broadway-style production of “Footloose,” happening this summer on the lawn of the Hill Country Galleria.

In the fall, we will have another Haunted Trail for teens and adults as well as a trunk-or-treat for kids of all ages. In October, we will also have our third annual “Bee Sweet” ice cream social, benefitting Lake Travis school district teachers.

Two more dates to note as we discuss this year: March 5 is voting day for state and federal primary elections and May 4 is voting day for city, county and school board elections. Please make sure you vote in both elections and ensure you have a voice in not only what happens at the federal and state level, but in your community as well!

Finally, as we head into the colder part of the winter season, know that the city of Bee Cave is more prepared than ever. We work closely with our neighboring cities, Lakeway and The Hills (we share an emergency management coordinator between the three cities) and have already started planning on logistics if we get another storm like last year. Please make sure you follow our city of Bee Cave Facebook page and visit our website, beecavetexas.gov, where all emergency information will be posted if we experience another major weather event. We use the Voyent Alert Messaging system to get important information out to residents immediately. All residents should be registered; to make sure you are, please visit voyent-alert.com.

Happy New Year and we are excited for all the great developments in this wonderful city we are all lucky to call home.

Kara King is the mayor of Bee Cave.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Bee Cave Mayor King: Relationships are making a difference