Bee Cave OKs contract to unify trash pickup

The Bee Cave City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a contract between the city and Texas Disposal Systems to create a uniform solid waste disposal collection pattern for residents.

Individual residents and neighborhood associations negotiate contracts with waste collection services for residencies, according to Rebecca Reguiera, executive assistant to the city manager. This causes issues, Mayor Kara King said, as the city is unable to step in and assist residents with waste pickup during weather catastrophes like the winter ice storm in January that acted as catalyst for the contract.

“These storms are not fun, but out of the ashes comes good ideas,” King said during the meeting. “One of the things that happened after the last ice storm is that many of our residents missed trash pickup day, including my neighborhood. … The great thing is that if we ever have to intervene as a city on behalf of our residents, we’re going to be able to do so.”

While planning the 2022-23 budget, city officials requested research into potential contracts that would guarantee equal coverage for all Bee Cave residents. The city selected Texas Disposal Systems because of its ability to provide uniformity in services and pricing for residents.

Reguiera said residents in neighborhoods with associations that negotiate contracts pay a quarterly rate of $82-$86, while those who have to contract individually, like residents in the Homestead and the Uplands neighborhoods, pay $120-$177 quarterly. Because of the price discrepancies, city officials wanted all residents to receive an increase in service without an increase in cost. Under this new plan, Reguiera said no residents would be paying more than their current cost for less services.

The council authorized the negotiation of a contract that would give all residents in single-family homes weekly recycling and trash pickup, along with biweekly unlimited yard waste pickup and 12 bulky item pickups a year. The expected quarterly rate is almost $77, with the option to add an extra trash bin for an additional charge. Composting is not available through this option.

“The fact that we will have at least a modicum of additional leverage in terms of keeping (price) under control is a good thing for the entire community,” Council Member Kevin Hight said during the meeting. “The storm crystalised the need for this to happen.”

As of this time, Reguiera said pickup routes and schedules are undetermined but are expected to be finalized in contract negotiations. She said implementation is tentatively expected in 2024.

Great Divide bridge discussed

The City Council also unanimously approved amendments to a contract with HDR Engineering concerning the construction of a bridge across Great Divide Drive.

The current bridge that spans across Little Barton Creek stands at a low-water crossing point, city officials said, and is dangerous during strong floods. Potential re-construction has been debated since 2021, with the initial plans postponed in April 2021.

Following this, city engineer Kevin Sawtell met with officials at HDR Engineering to discuss future plans for the bridge. City Manager Clint Garza said the company requested an increase in the scope of the project and in fees as the project moves forward, including the adjustment of the proposed plans from a 150-foot bridge to a 100-foot one.

Garza said the company will begin surveying the area and gathering information, with a new plan for the bridge expected in May 2024. As of this time, there is no information on the timeline of the bridge’s construction.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Bee Cave OKs contract to unify trash pickup