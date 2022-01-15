An inmate at the Bee County Jail ran away while dumping trash Saturday, the sheriff's office said.

Steven Servantes, 40, was serving as a trustee at the facility before running away while dumping trash with an escort around 12:33 p.m., a Facebook post stated.

Servantes has charges for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and a parole violation warrant.

Steven Servantes, 40.

Multiple agencies are searching for Servantes in the Bee County area.

If you have any information about Servantes' whereabouts, contact the Bee County Sheriff’s Office at 361-362-3221.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Bee County Jail inmate runs away after dumping trash