In Bee debate, Sacramento mayoral candidates clash on homeless shelter locations

The four viable candidates for mayor of Sacramento clashed over homeless shelters during a debate Wednesday.

Flojaune Cofer and Kevin McCarty each named locations where they would attempt to open Safe Grounds — where the unhoused can safely live in tiny homes, vehicles and sometimes tents — while awaiting housing.

McCarty, state assemblyman, said he would like to open a Safe Ground at the former Power Inn transfer station in the Morrison Creek section of south Sacramento, while Cofer said she would want to open them on the vacant lots along Stockton Boulevard.

“We have vacant parcels causing blight,” said Cofer, who owns a home in South Sacramento. “But (the area) also has music and art we can all connect to.”

Richard Pan, former state senator, said he would explore the sites former councilwoman State Sen. Angelique Ashby previously identified in North Natomas, did not have a location “off the top of his head.”

“But I’ll make sure we identify one,” Pan said.

Steve Hansen, former councilman, said he does not support Safe Grounds where people live in tents, such as a privately owned one at 12th and C streets, so he did not provide a location. He did however say he would support Safe Grounds that use tiny homes, such as the ones he bought in 2020.

“I have a Safe Ground behind the daycare that my kid goes to,” Hansen said. “They produce crime and negative impacts on neighborhoods.”

The primary will be held March 5. The top two candidates will advance to the general election Nov. 5. Ballots arrive in Sacramento residents’ mailboxes next week.

