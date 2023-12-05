Bee-Line fares again free during the holiday season

Westchester's Bee-Line is making its fares free again for the holiday season.

County Executive George Latimer said in a news release on Monday that Bee-Line rides will be free from Dec. 16 to Jan. 1. The fare suspension will also apply to the ParaTransit system, Latimer said.

The suspension comes after several experiments with temporary fare pauses; the most recent being from July to September of this year. This is the second consecutive holiday season with suspended fares.

“In the spirit of the season, we are once again easing the financial strain on Westchester residents," Latimer said. "Suspending Bee-Line Bus fares during the holidays is a testament to our commitment to enhancing the lives of those we serve, made possible through responsible fiscal management.”

Latimer said the Bee-Line system is the second largest bus fleet in New York state behind the MTA. The system has over 3,300 stops and almost 60 routes. All Bee-Line shuttles and buses are also accessible for the mobility impaired, making it a necessary and reliable mode of transportation in the county.

More than half all Westchester residents are within walking distance of a Bee-Line bus route, according to Latimer and the County Department of Transportation.

Bee-Line ridership increased by 22% during the free summer period compared to the weeks before, according to the county, and ridership during the weekends increased by around 40%.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Westchester's Bee-Line bus fares are free for the holidays