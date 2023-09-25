Beech Grove PD adds armed vehicle
Officers from Beech Grove PD joined the FOX59 morning show to show off the new armed vehicle they added to the department.
Officers from Beech Grove PD joined the FOX59 morning show to show off the new armed vehicle they added to the department.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
DJI’s Mini 4 Pro sets another new benchmark for small drones.
Get ready, it's time for "Survivor" Season 45.
The biggest news stories this morning: Tinder’s $500 a month tier is now open to everyone who can afford it, Sony ZV-E1 camera review, Samsung leaks its next family of smartphones, earbuds and tablets .
Seven years ago, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission was launched to collect asteroid samples from the near-Earth object Bennu. Today, the samples made landfall on Earth, closing a long-awaited chapter for the mission.
Valentina Mussi talks about how her Colombian culture has influenced her cooking, and she incorporates flavors that have shaped her childhood. The post A pastry chef adorably teams up with her grandmother to make sweet Colombian-style arroz con leche appeared first on In The Know.
The Twins have clinched the AL Central, and the Brewers secured a postseason berth, joining the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles and Rays.
The Victoria's Secret fashion show is back with a brand new look.
2023 Jeep Gladiator MSRPs dropped by as much as $20,000 nationwide. A manufacturer discount and dealer incentives mean huge savings.
Score the comfy lounge pants over 33,000 Amazon reviewers love.
Colorado is a great story, but the Buffaloes were exposed against Oregon.
"Big Bang" Zhang put Joyce to sleep for a shot at Oleksandr Usyk.
The Brazilian supermodel discussed how her modeling career affected her mental health.
The "Blank Space" artist has long left clues for her fans, from images in music videos to capitalized letters in the lyrics on her albums.
The NYPD is deploying a robot with four cameras to patrol the Times Square subway station.
It's raining bisexuals! At least today it is, on Bi Visibility Day.
When an artist is accused or convicted of the serious crimes of rape or sexual assault, can we still enjoy their art?
It's giving 'Girlhood.' The post University of Minnesota grad accidentally gets added to a sorority group chat and makes several new friends: ‘Green flag friend group!!!’ appeared first on In The Know.
U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Michigan on Tuesday to speak about the UAW strike against Detroit automakers. The UAW earlier invited Biden to join workers on the picket line.
What do Olivia Rodrigo, Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus all have in common? Disney knees. The post What are ‘Disney knees’? Gen Z creators are buzzing about this phenomenon: ‘Why is this so accurate’ appeared first on In The Know.