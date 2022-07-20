Beech Grove Police Department will be in TV show 'On Patrol: Live'

Beech Grove Police Department will be in "On Patrol: Live," a TV show that broadcast real-time feeds of police departments around the country, according to a news release from Reelz.

The program is from the producers of the A&E Network series “Live PD,” which first aired in 2016 and featured eight departments, including Lawrence, before its cancelation in June 2020.

While broadcasting the feeds, host and executive producer Dan Abrams, Sean “Sticks” Larkin, a retired Tulsa Police Department lieutenant, and Curtis Wilson, a deputy sheriff of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, will analyze and provide context on what the officers are doing and why.

The program will include citizen ride-alongs, giving local residents a first-hand perspective on the work of officers. The residents will be able to share their experience on the show.

The series premieres at 9 p.m. EST Friday, July 22 and will be broadcast live 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. EST Fridays and Saturdays, the news release said.

The show’s predecessor “Live PD” was canceled in June 2020 after producers acknowledged they destroyed video of a Black man’s death during a 2019 police stop in Texas. The show was scrutinized following the murder of George Floyd in May 2020.

This article will update.

You've been asking - HERE ARE THE DEPARTMENTS FOR #OPLive: Marion County & Volusia County Sheriff’s - Fl; Beech Grove Police - In; Nye County Sheriff’s - NV; Paterson Police - NJ; Bernalillo County Sheriff’s - NM; Richland County Sheriff’s and Berkeley County Sheriff’s - SC — On Patrol: Live (@OfficialOPLive) July 19, 2022

