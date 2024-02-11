Beech Island crash leaves one dead over the weekend

Aiken County authorities are investigating a fatal accident that took place Saturday night.

A Nissan Sentra was traveling east on Sandbar Ferry Road near Swamp Road in Beech Island when it hit a pedestrian walking in the road at about 8 p.m., according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene and their identity will be released after next-of-kin has been notified.

Ables' office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are continuing with the investigation.

'It's absolutely wonderful': New North Augusta middle school celebrated by community

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Beech Island, Aiken County car crash causes pedestrian death